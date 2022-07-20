MyFunding.Network Streamlines Automated Trading on BNB Chain, Introduces Referral Program

Newbie-friendly protocol MyFunding.Network introduces one more passive income opportunity for all holders of Binance Coin (BNB) deposits

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

MyFunding.Network, a new-generation passive income protocol with an intuitive dashboard and AI-based toolkit under the hood, shares the details of its offering for BNB holders.

AI-powered trading, reinvented: What is MyFunding.Network?

Automated trading unlocks unmatched opportunities for cryptocurrency holders with various sizes of deposits and levels of experience in trading. Typically, automated trading practices leverage the software designed to analyze the price fluctuations of this or that asset.

Image by MyFunding.Network

MyFunding.Network opens positions when the price reaches the lower barrier of the predetermined price range and closes once the upper barrier is reached. As such, automated trading is a practical implementation of the “buy low, sell high” motto.

The most sophisticated automated trading instruments utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to better predict price ups and downs and see maximum market volatility. That is why AI–based trading bots open the widest possible range of passive income opportunities even for small deposits.

MyFunding.Network is the latest protocol in this segment: it was unveiled to the general public in Q2, 2022. It is an open-source decentralized yield protocol that utilizes AI-powered tools for automated trading. It accepts deposits in Binance Coin (BNB), a core native utility cryptocurrency of Binance, the world’s largest digital assets exchange, and BNB Chain (BSC, formerly Binance Smart Chain), its own smart contracts platform.

Feature-rich toolkit for pros and newbies

MyFunding.Network works with unmatched APY rates of 547%. As such, its users enjoy 1.5% daily payouts, the protocol’s team stated.

Also, the protocol is known for its negligible fees guaranteed for all depositors. It charges zero withdrawal fees; the only commission that is implemented by MyFunding.Network is a 3% app maintenance fee which is charged at the time of deposit. Besides that, traders should only pay the trivial standard gas fees of the BNB Chain (BSC) network, which is the most resource-efficient EVM-compatible blockchain of the Web3 segment.

Besides sophisticated trading tools in its mechanism, MyFunding.Network is well known for its large liquidity ecosystem. In July 2022, MyFunding.Network smashed through the milestone of 490 Binance Coins (BNB) of liquidity deposited. In all, its 284 users made about 685 deposits. By press time, they have withdrawn 293 Binance Coins (BNB). Even amid disastrous market carnage, MyFunding.Network holds over $130,000 in equivalent.

The combination of significant liquidity inflow and powerful AI-based instruments makes MyFunding.Network attractive for a new generation of investors focused on Binance Coin (BNB), one of the most popular and largest cryptocurrencies ever.

Referral program allows crypto enthusiasts to earn from day one

MyFunding.Network is KYC-agnostic; it also requires no registration of extra downloads. To start working with its AI-based automated trading modules, users should just connect their EVM-compatible wallets like Trust Wallet or MetaMask.

Once the wallet is connected, users are asked to deposit their funds to MyFunding.Network and start earning passive income from their tokens. Neither the minimum nor the maximum deposit limit is set by MyFunding.Network’s team.

After the first deposit is confirmed, the user of MyFunding.Network gets a referral link: they can invite their friends and start receiving a commission of up to 11.5% from their deposits.

That said, MyFunding.Network is focused on building the most profitable and user-friendly automated trading ecosystem on BNB Chain (BSC).