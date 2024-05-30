Advertisement
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Insider Colin Wu reveals how current Mt. Gox situation can help spot Ethereum ETFs gain traction on market this year
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 14:08
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu has tweeted that the current situation with the bankrupt Mt. Gox crypto exchange and the funds in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash it owes to creditors may be beneficial for spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds recently approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Ethereum may potentially benefit from Mt. Gox uncertainty

    Wu quoted a post from the QCP Capital’s Telegram channel. The message says that the uncertainty about the Bitcoin payouts, which are to be made by Mt. Gox to its creditors in October, has the potential to benefit Ethereum when spot ETH ETFs are launched and begin trading.

    Now that the first approval of the ETFs took place last week and the final one is expected to be announced after the approaching SEC meeting in June, large whales are starting to accumulate the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

    According to a recent tweet published by the popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, there is now a massive increase in the number of new ETH wallets that hold 10,000 ETH or more. This indicates a shift from selling to accumulation, the analyst pointed out.

    Mt. Gox is not selling Bitcoin now, former CEO says

    Earlier this week, the news of Mt. Gox transferring billions of worth of Bitcoin from its wallet sent ripples throughout the crypto community and hit the market, pushing the BTC price by almost 4.6%, falling from the just-regained $70,000 level.

    According to Whale Alert, more than $5.1 billion worth of Bitcoin was moved from the exchange to a new wallet. Experts began sharing opinions on the X app that the embattled exchange had finally begun repaying its debt to creditors, who suffered immense financial losses when Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014.

    However, the platform’s former CEO, Mark Karpeles, tweeted that the funds were just being moved to a new wallet, and no immediate Bitcoin selling was happening by Mt. Gox. Currently, the new unmarked blockchain wallet created by Mt. Gox for further payouts to creditors holds 141,686 BTC, evaluated at roughly $9.62 billion. These were the first transfers to this wallet since 2019.

    A total of 142,000 BTC and 143,000 BCH are expected to be distributed to creditors before the end of October this year.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Cardano Founder Reveals Road Not Taken in Building Cardano
    XRP Just Dropped Below Crucial Support Level
