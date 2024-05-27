Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Says Ethereum ETF Is Good for Bitcoin, Here's Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor made 360 degree turnaround, validates spot Ethereum ETF
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 9:57
    Michael Saylor Says Ethereum ETF Is Good for Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the Bitcoin bull chairman of MicroStrategy Inc, has unexpectedly made a bullish statement regarding spot Ethereum ETFs. Eight spot Ethereum ETF applications were greenlit by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week.

    Advertisement

    From criticism to growing supporter

    Earlier in May, Michael Saylor expressed strong criticism of Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies below the "Bitcoin stack." According to Michael Saylor, these digital currencies are investment contracts, adding that assets like Ethereum will never be wrapped in spot Ethereum ETFs.

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 06:02
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Three weeks after he made this statement, spot Ethereum ETFs were approved by the U.S. SEC; however, trading is yet to commence. In a recent interview with Beagle, the host of "What Bitcoin Did," Saylor said Ethereum ETFs and any other product tracking most crypto is not bad after all.

    He said that with other related products, more investors will make their way into the broader crypto market. According to him, this will help validate Bitcoin as the dominant asset in the industry. 

    Michael Saylor earned a lot of criticism for his earlier statement, with the likes of Charles Hoskinson slamming him for what he perceived as an unhealthy view of the industry. Already, the change in stance is being called out, seeing the failed prediction that has already come to pass.

    Place of Spot Ethereum ETF

    The process leading up to the spot Ethereum ETF approval brought with it a lot of speculation. Now that the approval has been secured, there is still the unspoken question of whether Ethereum is a security or not.

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 08:00
    Ethereum and Bitcoin Correlation: Will Ether Price Pick Up Pace?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Michael Saylor has remained a major backer of Bitcoin since August 2020 with a consistent accumulation to date. While it remains uncertain whether he would be betting on Ethereum, the industry seeks to see how Wall Street accepts the new ETF, which is yet to start trading.

    #Ethereum #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Reset' Coming: Details
    2024/05/27 09:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Reset' Coming: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Famous Crypto Trader Hacked to Pump Token with Bullish Posts
    2024/05/27 09:52
    Famous Crypto Trader Hacked to Pump Token with Bullish Posts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    2024/05/27 09:52
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Empowering the Future of Banking: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa 2024
    FINNOVEX Qatar 2024 to Spearhead the Financial Revolution: Fintech, AI, Cybersecurity, Sustainability, Data-Driven Transformation, and the Future of Payments
    Apu Community Hits the Jackpot by Acquiring the Ultra-Rare Domain APU.COMApu Community Hits the Jackpot by Acquiring the Ultra-Rare Domain APU.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Says Ethereum ETF Is Good for Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Reset' Coming: Details
    Famous Crypto Trader Hacked to Pump Token with Bullish Posts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD