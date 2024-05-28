Advertisement
AD

    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Former CEO of Mt.Gox exchange has commented on huge recent BTC transfers from crypto exchange's wallet
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 11:11
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former chief executive officer at early Bitcoin exchange Mt.Gox, which collapsed in 2014, Mark Karpeles, has clarified the recently spotted massive BTC transactions from a Mt.Gox blockchain wallet.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 14:40
    Amazing Satoshi Facts Revealed About Guy Who Bought Pizza for 10,000 BTC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    A recent official announcement from the exchange also stated that no direct repayments of either Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash have been yet made to the creditors through designated crypto exchanges. The statement also says that no crypto has yet been sold to make those repayments from the proceeds. “The Rehabilitation Trustee is currently managing Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash in a secure manner,” according to a tweet by Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu, who quoted the statement made by Mt.Gox.

    HOT Stories
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    “Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto

    Mark Karpeles has also taken to the X platform to confirm that the $5 billion in Bitcoin that has been moved from Mt.Gox to a new wallet were not preliminary steps to selling this crypto. In his X post, the former CEO of the battered crypto exchange said that the Rehabilitation Trustee is currently transferring Bitcoin to a different wallet "in preparation of the distribution that will likely happen this year." He stressed that "there is no imminent sale of bitcoins happening" right now.

    Earlier today, Bitcoin responded to these hefty BTC transactions from Mt.Gox by plummeting almost 4% and losing the recently recaptured $70,000 level. By the time of this writing, BTC has made a slight recovery and is changing hands at $68,467.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Chainlink (LINK) Next Move Could Change Everything for Altcoins
    2024/05/28 12:03
    Chainlink (LINK) Next Move Could Change Everything for Altcoins
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Crucial USD-Bitcoin Statement Issued by Gabor Gurbacs
    2024/05/28 12:03
    Crucial USD-Bitcoin Statement Issued by Gabor Gurbacs
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Message Resonates Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    2024/05/28 11:24
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Message Resonates Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ORACLE MEME Coin Presale Achieves $208,000 Milestone in Minutes
    VOPO Coin: And its Emergence as a Top Player in the Memecoin Market
    Multipool Sells Out Fjord Foundry LBP
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Chainlink (LINK) Next Move Could Change Everything for Altcoins
    Crucial USD-Bitcoin Statement Issued by Gabor Gurbacs
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Message Resonates Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD