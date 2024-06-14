Advertisement
AD

    More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The cryptocurrency market has suffered from a wave of liquidations following Bitcoin's plunge
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 20:28
    More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to recent data provided by Coinglass, a whopping $207 million of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. Long positions account for the vast majority of the wipeout ($184.09 million). 

    Advertisement

    Notably, $135.84 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past four hours alone.

    The OKX comes in first place by the total amount of liquidations ($47.64 million). Binance and Huobi come in second and third places with $43.84 million and $27.19 million, respectively.  

    HOT Stories
    More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K
    More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K
    Edward Snowden Issues Crucial OpenAI and ChatGPT Statement: “You've Been Warned”
    MicroStrategy's Notes Offering to Buy Bitcoin Sees Surprising Twist
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support

    Related
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 13:02
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Struggling Now
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Almost 80,000 traders have been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with the largest single liquidation surpassing $3 million on the OKX exchange. 

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin are in the lead by liquidations.   

    Earlier this Friday, Bitcoin dropped to an intraday low of $65,018, according to CoinGecko data. It is currently trading at $65,448 after paring some gains. The flagship cryptocurrency is now down roughly 5% over the past week. 

    Related
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 06:03
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    On Wednesday, the flagship coin came close to reclaiming the $70,000 level after US inflation turned out to be lower than expected in May. However, it reversed course after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made somehow hawkish comments during the same day. His comments spooked traders who were hoping for multiple rate cuts this year. 

    Due to the double-whammy of Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows and the macroeconomic uncertainty, the largest cryptocurrency kept underperforming and eventually plunged below the pivotal $66,000 support level. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Edward Snowden Issues Crucial OpenAI and ChatGPT Statement: “You've Been Warned”
    Jun 14, 2024 - 20:40
    Edward Snowden Issues Crucial OpenAI and ChatGPT Statement: “You've Been Warned”
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Here's How Many BNB Tokens CZ Owns
    Jun 14, 2024 - 20:40
    Here's How Many BNB Tokens CZ Owns
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 14
    Jun 14, 2024 - 20:40
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K
    Edward Snowden Issues Crucial OpenAI and ChatGPT Statement: “You've Been Warned”
    Here's How Many BNB Tokens CZ Owns
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD