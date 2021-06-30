PointPay
PointPay

Monero's Riccardo Spagni Responds to Zcash Fan's Tirade in Very Unusual Way

News
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 16:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's why it's better to think twice before publicly attacking Monero's privacy design
Monero's Riccardo Spagni Responds to Zcash Fan's Tirade in Very Unusual Way
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Riccardo "Fluffy Pony" Spagni , a renowned developer and former lead maintainer of popular privacy coin Monero (XMR), is going to demonstrate the power of XMR's privacy.

"Fine, I'll bite"

An anonymous Twitter user, who is impersonating American TV host Bruce Wagner, questioned the Monero (XMR) security model. In his cocky tweet, he claimed he is able to expose any Monero (XMR) transaction.

According to him, the privacy of Monero (XMR) is fake and total fraud because everyone can trace XMR transactions. By contrast, he adds, Zcash's (ZEC) privacy is a "real." 

It is Riccardo Spagni who came to take the arrogant ZEC enthusiast down. Spagni shared the hash of the transaction and asked the challenger a number of questions.

The ZCash (ZEC) fan should publish the value of transaction in XMR, the recipient address, the spent output volume and the IP address of the sender.

Arms race?

The transaction data was encrypted by Spagni, who attached the hash of this secret as well.

Monero enthusiast Seth Simmons noticed that the account that attacked Spagni looks very strange. Hence, it's highly unlikely that mysterious ZEC fan answers.

At the same time, in the comments section, another ZCash (ZEC) supporter offers $5,000 bounty to the hacker able to deobfuscate his address.

#Monero News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada