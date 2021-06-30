Monero's Riccardo Spagni Responds to Zcash Fan's Tirade in Very Unusual Way

Here's why it's better to think twice before publicly attacking Monero's privacy design

Riccardo "Fluffy Pony" Spagni , a renowned developer and former lead maintainer of popular privacy coin Monero (XMR), is going to demonstrate the power of XMR's privacy.

"Fine, I'll bite"

An anonymous Twitter user, who is impersonating American TV host Bruce Wagner, questioned the Monero (XMR) security model. In his cocky tweet, he claimed he is able to expose any Monero (XMR) transaction.

Fine @brucewagner, I’ll bite. Show me how much I sent, to whom, which output was actually spent, and the IP address the tx was sent from.



I’ll wait.



txid: aae87c5bae9a7cbd615c47e91280a6171a5b19d5e46e720d9995954a7aef7996 https://t.co/0AugopFL8H — Riccardo Spagni (@fluffypony) June 30, 2021

According to him, the privacy of Monero (XMR) is fake and total fraud because everyone can trace XMR transactions. By contrast, he adds, Zcash's (ZEC) privacy is a "real."

It is Riccardo Spagni who came to take the arrogant ZEC enthusiast down. Spagni shared the hash of the transaction and asked the challenger a number of questions.

The ZCash (ZEC) fan should publish the value of transaction in XMR, the recipient address, the spent output volume and the IP address of the sender.

Arms race?

The transaction data was encrypted by Spagni, who attached the hash of this secret as well.

Monero enthusiast Seth Simmons noticed that the account that attacked Spagni looks very strange. Hence, it's highly unlikely that mysterious ZEC fan answers.

At the same time, in the comments section, another ZCash (ZEC) supporter offers $5,000 bounty to the hacker able to deobfuscate his address.