Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why

Wed, 01/04/2023 - 16:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto influencer resumes talking SHIB, hints that no meme coin has been able to repeat its success
Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein, who is also a former U.S. congressional candidate, has again published a tweet about Shiba Inu after being silent about it for a while.

The crypto influencer basically tweeted that since the launch of SHIB, no meme cryptocurrency that hit the market after that has been able to achieve what Shiba Inu managed to.

"After you missed out on SHIB, you started chasing every meme token"

Gokhshtein's tweet addressed those crypto investors who missed out on Shiba Inu when it was released in 2020. Then, he added that after they realized they missed this crypto (which has now become the second biggest meme coin by market capitalization), they started chasing every meme token, hoping that it would become the next SHIB, but they instead "fell flat on [their] face."

He admitted that he himself was chasing new meme tokens at one point.

David Gokhshtein, according to his own earlier tweets, holds bags of SHIB, DOGE, XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. In a tweet published at the end of 2022, the influencer confessed that as soon as SHIB reaches $0.01, he will start dumping it.

Related
SHIB Army Slammed for Making Too Small Burns: 'It Will Take More Years and Nothing Will Change'

Here's what SHIB has achieved so far

After its launch and within two years, Shiba Inu managed to remove four zeros from its price, reaching the all-time high of $0.00008845 on Oct. 28 of last year. However, now, after the FTX collapse pushed the cryptocurrency market way down in early November, one zero has returned to the SHIB price. Now, the meme coin is trading at $0.000008226, a price that is 90.70% below last year's all-time high.

Shiba Inu developers are now busy working on the Layer 2 upgrade Shibarium and are building SHIB Metaverse. The community around the token is looking forward to the release of both.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #David Gokhshtein #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
01/04/2023 - 16:30
Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
01/04/2023 - 16:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRPL Top Use Cases in 2023 Indicated by Community
01/04/2023 - 15:50
XRPL Top Use Cases in 2023 Indicated by Community
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov