Advertisement
AD

Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Activity of these massive whales coincides with critical moment for XRP price
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 16:05
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP has seen a significant move in the last 24 hours as whale addresses have transferred millions of XRP to crypto exchanges.

Advertisement

Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reports two such transactions, which equaled about 54.8 million XRP worth nearly $30 million.

According to data from Whale Alert, in a single transaction, 28,350,000 XRP worth $15,504,917 was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitso. In another transaction, 26,500,000 XRP worth $14,482,350 was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp.

The activity of these XRP whales coincides with a critical moment for XRP's price, which is currently testing a key support level at $0.53. The XRP price has been declining since attaining a high of $0.575 on Feb. 20. The token might be set to close its third consecutive day of losses if today closes in the red.

XRP has been trading in a range since its steady drop from a high of $0.7 in early December. The token is currently facing resistance from its moving averages, the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as well as the $0.579 barrier, which constricts its price in the very near term.

Related
Millions of XRP Snapped up by Whale as Price Prepares Epic Move

One of the various reasons why tokens are moved to exchanges might be to sell, although there are other reasons such as for staking, rewards and others.

In a possible scenario, the whale transfers could indicate sell-off pressure, as large holders may be looking to exit their positions before a further decline. However, the amount of XRP shifted seems not to be negligible enough to impact the XRP price.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.73% in the last 24 hours to $0.535, mirroring the general market declines.

On the upside, a break and close above $0.57 might suggest that the correction might be drawing close to an end. XRP could then attempt a rally to $0.67. On the other hand, if declines persist, XRP could dip toward strong support at $0.46. The likelihood of consolidation beneath the $0.57 mark remains more likely. 

#XRP News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
2024/02/23 16:17
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
2024/02/23 16:17
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Wake-Up Call as Bitcoin Price Turns Red
2024/02/23 16:17
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Wake-Up Call as Bitcoin Price Turns Red
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Wake-Up Call as Bitcoin Price Turns Red
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Break Record With $50 Billion Trading Volume
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 23
BlockDAG Network (BDAG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in February since Retik Finance (RETIK), and eTuk Tuk (ETUKTUK) Communities Show Interest
Shiba Inu Developer Excites SHIB Community With Tweet, What It Pertains To
SHIB Army Receives Crucial Warning From Shiba Inu Team
XRP Makes Crucial Price Move, But Massive Roadblock Is Ahead
Cardano Founder Hails Elon Musk's X for Crushing ECB's Bitcoin Diss
First ERC404 Token Pandora Shows Explosive Performance as Whales Turn to Buying
Avalanche Faces Downtime, AVAX Price in Red
Uniswap to Boost User Experience With UNI.ETH Domain Names
Cardano (ADA) Faces Possible Downturn, Top Analyst Warns
$4 Billion Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Purchased at This Price Level
Bifrost Secures 500,000 DOT From Polkadot (DOT) to Boost Liquid Staking
Shiba Inu Veteran Spends Millions on SHIB in Epic Comeback
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 454% in Epic SHIB Whale Comeback
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $63,000 in March, Major Exchange Predicts
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Show all