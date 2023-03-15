Millions of Businesses Can Now Accept SHIB, BTC to Break $30,000 Max Keiser Says, SHIB Metaverse Advisor Meets Paramount Futurist: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu: a million businesses can now accept SHIB, swap for 160 currencies via this solution

Crypto payment gateway NOWPayments has announced that it is now offering a special fiat-to-crypto payment solution created in partnership with Guardarian. Thanks to this solution, millions of businesses will now be able to accept SHIB and swap it into more than 160 currencies. NOWPayments also allows online merchants to accept SHIB token payments via special plugins compatible with PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Magento 2, WHMCS, OpenCart and many more. Meanwhile, SHIB is seeing an increase in its burn rate - yesterday it spiked by 202% as 31,978,306 SHIB were sent to dead wallets. The asset’s price reacted positively to the increase, rising by 10% to $0.0000116; however, today, the meme token pared its gains and is currently trading at $0.0000109.

Bitcoin to break $30,000, Max Keiser says, slamming CZ of Binance; here’s why

In a recent tweet, former trader and BTC bull Max Keiser shared that he expects Bitcoin to surpass the $30,000 level. His post reads: “When Bitcoin breaks $30,000 CZ’s shorts start hammering him badly. Squeeze harder, degens!!” What Keiser is referring to by mentioning head of Binance Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and his “shorts” could be massive liquidations made by the exchange yesterday as Bitcoin soared above the $26,000 level. Per on-chain data, $99.9 million worth of crypto was liquidated by Binance, with 77.38% of those being short positions. As for the most likely reason for BTC’s sudden growth, it could lie in the released February Consumer Price Index (CPI) — it has seen an inflation drop from 6.4% to 6.0% on the YOY basis over January, as was expected by economists.

Shiba Inu Metaverse advisor meets Paramount futurist, here's why it may be important

Shytoshi Kusama , the lead developer of the Shiba Inu project, has taken to Twitter to draw attention to a discussion that happened at the SXSW 2023 event between Shiba Inu Metaverse’s advisor Marcie Jastrow and Ted Schilowitz, futurist at Paramount Pictures studio. Kusama attached a link to a tweet by SHIB community member @scorchia_moon, who was first to spot the meeting and commented on it with "probably nothing." The lead dev replied to it with a GIF saying "maybe nothing, maybe everything." The community is already speculating about the purpose of Jastrow and Schilowitz’s conversation. Some SHIB enthusiasts suggested that the two could have been discussing a potential collaboration and use of SHIB Metaverse in movies.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales waking up, data shows