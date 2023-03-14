Shiba Inu: Million Businesses Can Now Accept SHIB, Swap for 160 Currencies via This Solution

Tue, 03/14/2023 - 14:23
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Millions of businesses can now accept SHIB

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Millions of businesses can now accept SHIB and swap it into more than 160 currencies thanks to the fiat-to-crypto payment solution offered by NOWPayments in collaboration with Guardarian. 

This solution allows customers to pay in fiat currency, which is then converted to SHIB and deposited into the merchant's account.

Crypto payment gateway NOWPayments also allows online merchants to accept SHIB token payments via special plugins compatible with PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Magento 2, WHMCS, OpenCart, Zen Cart, Ecwid, Shopify and Shopware.

NOWPayments' web-based point-of-sale system, which can be used across a broad variety of devices, from mobile phones to computers, can also be utilized for Shiba Inu payments, thus boosting the adoption of Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate jumps 202%

According to the Shibburn website, the Shiba Inu burn rate is up 202% in the last 24 hours as 31,978,306 SHIB are sent to dead wallets.

The price of Shiba Inu is responding positively to the increase in burn rate up to 9.8%. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 10% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000116.

SHIB Might Spike to $0.01 Due to These Factors Besides Burning per Shibburn Business: Details

The Shibarium Layer 2 protocol presents a new possibility for SHIB burns. 

The Shiba Inu team says that Shibarium network transactions will determine how SHIB burns occur. According to the team, a running chart for burned SHIB will be available on the burn portal as part of the Shibarium Network's beta testing.

