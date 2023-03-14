Shiba Inu: Million Businesses Can Now Accept SHIB, Swap for 160 Currencies via This Solution

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Millions of businesses can now accept SHIB and swap it into more than 160 currencies thanks to the fiat-to-crypto payment solution offered by NOWPayments in collaboration with Guardarian.

This solution allows customers to pay in fiat currency, which is then converted to SHIB and deposited into the merchant's account.

Want to accept @Shibtoken payments for your business, but also need to charge in fiat?



We got you covered! With their user-friendly platform, you can easily accept $SHIB and convert it to over 160+ currencies. #ShibaArmy fyi



Start accepting crypto today! https://t.co/ODtWOWByo6 — NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) March 13, 2023

Crypto payment gateway NOWPayments also allows online merchants to accept SHIB token payments via special plugins compatible with PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Magento 2, WHMCS, OpenCart, Zen Cart, Ecwid, Shopify and Shopware.

NOWPayments' web-based point-of-sale system, which can be used across a broad variety of devices, from mobile phones to computers, can also be utilized for Shiba Inu payments, thus boosting the adoption of Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate jumps 202%

According to the Shibburn website, the Shiba Inu burn rate is up 202% in the last 24 hours as 31,978,306 SHIB are sent to dead wallets.

The price of Shiba Inu is responding positively to the increase in burn rate up to 9.8%. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 10% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000116.

The Shibarium Layer 2 protocol presents a new possibility for SHIB burns.

The Shiba Inu team says that Shibarium network transactions will determine how SHIB burns occur. According to the team, a running chart for burned SHIB will be available on the burn portal as part of the Shibarium Network's beta testing.