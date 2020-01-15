BTC
Mike Novogratz Says He Doesn't Understand Latest Altcoin Rally, Offers Dinner for Best Explanation

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has no idea why a bunch of altcoins is suddenly surging

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz is apparently confused by what seems to be like the beginning of a new altseason. In his new tweet, he asks his followers to explain what is currently driving these altcoin pumps and offers dinner in New York to whoever comes up with the best idea. 

Altcoins remain a mystery

Some of the top replies range from the most obvious explanations to sophisticated tech analysis. Trader Josh Olszewicz claims that Litecoin (LTC), EOS (EOS), Zcash (ZEC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were bound to surge due to a confluence of bullish indicators. According to Olszewicz, BSV's monstrous rally also added yet another log to the fire.  

Altcoins
image by @CarpeNoctom

Saifedean Ammous, the author of The Bitcoin Standard, explains that altcoins have practically zero liquidity, which means that it takes comparatively little money to significantly move their prices. 

No questions about Bitcoin 

While it's challenging for Novogratz to understand why altcoins are suddenly on a tear, he was absolutely certain about the reason behind Bitcoin's latest rally. As reported by U.Today, he opined that he felt more bullish on Bitcoin and gold due to the escalation of the US-Iran crisis. 

After moving in tandem with other macro assets, the top cryptocurrency stood its first major test as digital gold. 

Earlier, Novogratz predicted that BTC could surge above $12,000 by the end of the year. 

#Cryptocurrency Market #Mike Novogratz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

simon.edge on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 18:01

simon.edge Wed, 01/15/2020 - 18:01 Explanation: On-boarding the BSV Pump-and-Dump
(if BSV now dumps at the same time as BTC then this will be shown to be true...) Explanation: On-boarding the BSV Pump-and-Dump
(if BSV now dumps at the same time as BTC then this will be shown to be true...)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Expected to Surpass $100,000 in Five Years by Some Financial Advisors

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    According to a new Bitwise survey, some US-based financial analysts are certain that the Bitcoin (BTC) price could surge above $100,000 in the next five years

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

According to this year's Bitwise survey, four percent of US-based financial advisors expect the Bitcoin price to skyrocket above the $100,000 mark over the next few years. However, the majority of all survey participants believe that the leading cryptocurrency will be trading in the $7,000-$24,999 range. 

From hero to zero 

About five percent of all responders predicted that the BTC price would witness at least a ten-fold increase. However, while some are incredibly bullish on Bitcoin, there are also those advisors who don't believe that it will be able to survive during the next five years.

In fact, eight percent of all them are certain that the price of Bitcoin is going to zero within the next five years. 10 percent also predicted that BTC would plunge below the $1,000 level over the aforementioned period of time. 

On a positive note, there are significantly fewer permabears among the top financial advisors in the US. As Blockchain Capital's Spencer Bogart points out, 14 percent of them insisted that BTC would tank to zero last year. 

Major hurdles  

The Bitwise survey reveals that a whopping 64 percent of advisors would choose an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in order to invest in crypto. Only 16 percent of all participants would opt for direct ownership of crypto. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is yet to approve a Bitcoin ETF after rejecting at least a bunch of proposals.

Notably, Bitwise withdrew its very own ETF application shortly after publishing this research.                     

Another sticking point is the lack of regulatory clarity in the US. 58 percent of all advisors would feel "more comfortable" about allocating their assets to Bitcoin with better regulations.    

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Bitcoin ETF #Cryptocurrency Regulation

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

