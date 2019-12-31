Back
Crypto Trader Says You Should Be Prepared for Altseason in Q1 2020

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The first quarter of 2020 could be a good period for embattled altcoins, according to trader Michael Van De Poppe

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Both Ethereum and XRP, the two biggest alternative cryptocurrencies, are about to end 2019 in the red zone.  

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michael van de Poppe believes that 2020 could start on a high note for alternative cryptocurrencies that have been struggling throughout the previous year.

A massive breakout for Ethereum 

Van de Poppe points to the fact that Ethereum historically tends to rally at the beginning of the year. For instance, the ETH price skyrocketed by more than 52 percent in February while Bitcoin was in limbo.   

Ethereum Price
image by @CryptoMichNL

Hence, there is every reason to believe that Ethereum could continue its Q1 winning streak in 2020. Other top altcoins might piggyback off Ether's strength and post significant gains.    

As reported by U.Today, XRP and Stellar (XLM) turned out to be the worst-performing coins of 2019, shedding 39 percent and 50 percent of their value respectively. 

Brace yourself for an alt season! 

The trader also states that the dominance of altcoins usually bottoms in Q1. That means that Bitcoin could cede ground to smaller cryptocurrencies. 

Altcoin dominance
image by @CryptoMichNL

At press time, BTC is changing hands at $7,215 with its dominance index hovering just above the 68 percent mark, CoinStats data shows. For comparison, the leading cryptocurrency was responsible for only 52 percent of the total market capitalization at the beginning of 2019.   

However, Wall Street vet Tone Vays is certain that the dominance of Bitcoin could reach up to 98 percent.     

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

