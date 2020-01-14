BTC
7.97%
8753.01
ETH
14.84%
165.03
LTC
17.27%
58.19
EOS
21.49%
3.777
XRP
12.06%
0.237
ADA
11.12%
0.04138
NEO
9.97%
11.03
TRX
9.4%
0.01664
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Mike Novogratz: Where Is ‘Bitcoin-Push’ Money Coming from?

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    While the Bitcoin price is holding in the $8,700 area, prominent Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz is trying to figure out the reason for this sudden BTC price surge

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

On Monday, January 13, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency surged to the $8,500 area simultaneously with the news of CME starting off with Bitcoin options trading and overcoming the results of BTC futures on Bakkt on the first day.

At press-time, Bitcoin is sitting at the $8,700 level. The prominent Bitcoin bull and head of Galaxy Digital crypto bank has initiated a discussion on Twitter about the factors that prompted the BTC price to surge.

Does the founder of Messari know the answer?

Earlier today, founder of the Messari agency, Ryan Selkis, offered the crypto community the opportunity to pick a topic for discussion. He asked:

“What should I write about this morning?”

A lot of people rushed in to offer their advice, with Mike Novogratz among them, offering to come up with ideas about where the new money pushing the BTC price up is coming from.

Ideas from the community

In the comment thread, many users suggested their own view, naming various triggers – from institutional investors to the cartel.

ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees stated that a price surge does not have to be caused by an inflow of new cash.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Surge Above $9,100: Growth Indicator By Crypto Trader - READ MORE

‘Why Ripple is better than Ethereum’

Among other requests in response to the Messari CEO’s words ‘what should I write about this morning’, there were a couple of top topics for the crypto community today.

One was the eternal (it seems) argument, why ‘Ethereum is inferior to Ripple/Tron/EOS’. It came from Bitcoiner and ‘Tron troll’ Udi Wertheimer – he suggested that Ryan Selkis writes about ‘why Ripple is better than Ethereum’.

Ethereum VS Ripple
Image via Twitter

The other day, Tron CEO Justin Sun offered Wertheimer 1 million TRX for improving Tron’s reputation on social media.

Another relevant request came from Forbes contributor Biser Dimitrov – he asked for an explanation for the current pump of the BSV price. At the time of writing, the coin is posting a nearly 52-percent surge.

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

XRP Is Racing Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). Will XRP Price Reach $0.30?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of XRP if finally recovering after weeks of hopeless bleeding

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

You might not have noticed but the price of XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, is now up by more than 10 percent. Crypto trader Luke Martin says that he's long on XRP even after this price spike.

Must Read
XRP Price Targets $0.25-$0.28 as Ripple’s Court Hearing About to Take Place - READ MORE

A treat for XRP holders

XRP had been trailing behind other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), before it eventually witnessed a surprise pump at 17:00 UTC. This allowed the token to reclaim the $0.244 level. This is the highest point XRP has managed to reach since the end of November. 

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Must Read
Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit? - READ MORE

Is $0.30 on the cards?   

Earlier today, Crypto Rand predicted that XRP could soon touch $0.30 if it managed to break above the downtrend resistance.  

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Now, it appears that XRP is starting the journey to the much-coveted level. It remains to be seen whether XRP will manage to keep its momentum going. 

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Ripple News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website