Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Eclipse Gold in Five Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin already accounts for 14% of gold's entire market cap
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 15:57
    Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Eclipse Gold in Five Years
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy, has predicted that Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, will surpass gold by market capitalization within the next five to eight years.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin's market cap reached 14% of that of gold, which is a new all-time peak.

    The leading cryptocurrency hit a new lifetime peak of $107,822 on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely expected rate cut that is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

    HOT Stories
    Stellar (XLM) Suddenly up 12%: Reason
    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    Breaking: Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Officially Goes Live
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern

    Gold and Bitcoin are currently valued at $17.8 trillion and $2.13 trillion, respectively.

    Advertisement

    Notably, the market cap of the flagship cryptocurrency has now exceeded two-thirds of the value of all gold held by central banks ($3.13 trillion). 

    As reported by U.Today, Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, recently stated that Bitcoin was a "digital version" of gold while also rejecting the idea that it competes with the U.S. dollar.   

    Surpassing gold ETFs 

    According to Vetle Lunde of K33 Research, U.S.-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassed gold ETFs by assets under management earlier this week ($129.25 billion and $128.88 billion, respectively). 

    Last month, iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) surpassed iShares Gold ETF (IAU), which was launched in 2005, in terms of assets.

    As reported by U.Today, SkyBrige Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci recently opined that Bitcoin prices were held back by the SEC's persistent refusal to approve a Bitcoin ETF. The agency caved in only after asset management company Grayscale scored a legal victory against it.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 15:52
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Launch Date Finally Revealed; Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates; 20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 15:29
    Stellar (XLM) Suddenly up 12%: Reason
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Eclipse Gold in Five Years
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Launch Date Finally Revealed; Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates; 20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Stellar (XLM) Suddenly up 12%: Reason
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD