Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    'Just Like Gold': Fed's Powell Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that Bitcoin is competing with gold
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 19:51
    'Just Like Gold': Fed's Powell Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent conversation with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell drew parallels between Bitcoin and gold. 

    Advertisement

    "People use Bitcoin as a speculative asset, right? It's like gold—only it's virtual, it's digital," he said.

    Powell has noted that people are not actually using the leading cryptocurrency as a form of payment or a store of value. 

    HOT Stories
    'Just Like Gold': Fed's Powell Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement
    Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss
    MicroStrategy Has Same Bitcoin Purchasing Price as Average Investor
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High

    Related
    Federal Reserve President Slams Bitcoin
    Wed, 05/15/2024 - 18:49
    Federal Reserve President Slams Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin cannot be seen as a US dollar competitor due to its high volatility, according to the Federal Reserve head. 

    "It's highly volatile. It's not a competitor to the dollar. It's really a competitor for gold. That's really how I think about it," he said. 

    According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $96,843, adding 0.6% following Powell's remarks.

    Powell calling Bitcoin digital gold might indicate that the central banker has changed his stance on the leading cryptocurrency. This also shows how mainstream Bitcoin's investment narrative has become.  

    "From this day forth, you are no longer permitted to ask me to waste my breath and energy on the investment case for Bitcoin. Because it's no longer 2014. In 2024, you can look up Powell, Fink, Druckenmiller and other credible voices of monetary policy and investment leadership,"  Jeff Park, an active portfolio manager at Bitwise Asset Management, said in response to the gold comparison.  

    #Bitcoin News #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 18:35
    Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 17:18
    XRP 'Infinitely Better' Than Memecoins, Top Trader Claims
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Roam Ranks #1 on DePINscan, Paving the Way for DePIN’s Future
    Accelerate RWA & Digital Asset Growth: BiFinance Strategic Partnership with Dingyi Group (HK:0508)
    LBank Pulse Focus Reveals Crypto's Evolution, Bridging the Narrative with Insights
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Just Like Gold': Fed's Powell Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement
    Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss
    XRP 'Infinitely Better' Than Memecoins, Top Trader Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD