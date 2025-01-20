MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's New ATH: ‘The Future Is Bright’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s executive chairman and a former CEO who helped to found the company, has published a tweet as if to celebrate the new historic price mark reached by Bitcoin.

Unlike his other recent tweets, where Saylor published AI-generated images of himself, this time, he has posted an actual photo with other influential people, accompanying it with a slogal: “The future is Bright.” The “B” in the last word has vertical strokes as in a Bitcoin logo.

The influential people who are in the photo with Saylor are the politician Robert Kennedy Jr. and Jared Kushner. Together with them stands Kennedy’s wife actress Cheryl Hines.

Bitcoin sets new price record

Earlier today, the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin stunned the crypto market as it surged to a new all-time high above the $109,000 level. This tremendous price spike happened despite a massive liquidation as a whopping $1.2 billion worth of crypto assets were wiped off the market.

Advertisement

The previous all-time high, above $108,000, was reached on December 16.

The price surge happened as the market anticipated the inauguration of the newly-elected US pro-crypto president Donald Trump. During his campaign, he accepted donations in various cryptocurrencies, not only in Bitcoin and Ethereum but also in numerous altcoins, including meme tokens. He also promised to create a national Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, as well as favor adequate cryptocurrency regulation in order to maintain the US leadership in the financial and tech markets around the world.

Bitcoin to $1 million – Samson Mow, Michael Saylor

In accordance with his own prophecies, another vocal Bitcoiner, Samson Mow, the JAN3 CEO, tweeted today that he has spotted a “God Candle”, which took BTC above the $109,000 price line.

Overall, Mow expects that eventually Bitcoin will imminently reach $1 million per coin. Saylor shares his beliefs. What is more, he several times stated that in ten years from now BTC will be worth a staggering $12 million per unit as by then it will have taken away part of gold’s market share.

As reported by U.Today earlier, as Trump’s inauguration drew closer, the probability of creating the Bitcoin Reserve for the US surged to over 70%, according to the data from the betting service Kalshi.