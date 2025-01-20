Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's New ATH: ‘The Future Is Bright’

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoiner Saylor has issued a statement after BTC reached new historic price peak
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 13:19
    A
    A
    A
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's New ATH: ‘The Future Is Bright’
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s executive chairman and a former CEO who helped to found the company, has published a tweet as if to celebrate the new historic price mark reached by Bitcoin.

    Unlike his other recent tweets, where Saylor published AI-generated images of himself, this time, he has posted an actual photo with other influential people, accompanying it with a slogal: “The future is Bright.” The “B” in the last word has vertical strokes as in a Bitcoin logo.

    The influential people who are in the photo with Saylor are the politician Robert Kennedy Jr. and Jared Kushner. Together with them stands Kennedy’s wife actress Cheryl Hines.

    HOT Stories
    $124,788,255 in XRP Stuns World's Largest Exchange Binance
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'

    Bitcoin sets new price record

    Earlier today, the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin stunned the crypto market as it surged to a new all-time high above the $109,000 level. This tremendous price spike happened despite a massive liquidation as a whopping $1.2 billion worth of crypto assets were wiped off the market.

    Advertisement

    The previous all-time high, above $108,000, was reached on December 16.

    The price surge happened as the market anticipated the inauguration of the newly-elected US pro-crypto president Donald Trump. During his campaign, he accepted donations in various cryptocurrencies, not only in Bitcoin and Ethereum but also in numerous altcoins, including meme tokens. He also promised to create a national Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, as well as favor adequate cryptocurrency regulation in order to maintain the US leadership in the financial and tech markets around the world.

    Related
    $124,788,255 in XRP Stuns World's Largest Exchange Binance
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 09:33
    $124,788,255 in XRP Stuns World's Largest Exchange Binance
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to $1 million – Samson Mow, Michael Saylor

    In accordance with his own prophecies, another vocal Bitcoiner, Samson Mow, the JAN3 CEO, tweeted today that he has spotted a “God Candle”, which took BTC above the $109,000 price line.

    Overall, Mow expects that eventually Bitcoin will imminently reach $1 million per coin. Saylor shares his beliefs. What is more, he several times stated that in ten years from now BTC will be worth a staggering $12 million per unit as by then it will have taken away part of gold’s market share.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, as Trump’s inauguration drew closer, the probability of creating the Bitcoin Reserve for the US surged to over 70%, according to the data from the betting service Kalshi.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 12:18
    $1.2 Billion Liquidation Tsunami Fails to Stop Bitcoin From New All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 10:58
    Stellar (XLM) Bounces off of Key Support Level
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate US CEO Invited to U.S. Presidential Inauguration and Inaugural Week Events
    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's New ATH: ‘The Future Is Bright’
    $1.2 Billion Liquidation Tsunami Fails to Stop Bitcoin From New All-Time High
    Stellar (XLM) Bounces off of Key Support Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD