    MicroStrategy Just Delivered $642 Million in Bitcoin to Investors

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor just announced $642 million yield for shareholders
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 15:52
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm with a huge bet on Bitcoin (BTC), has made remarkable returns for its investors. MicroStrategy's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, shared the significant achievement with the community in an X post.

    MicroStrategy’s record-breaking Bitcoin yields

    Saylor highlighted that in the outgoing week, MicroStrategy (MSTR) achieved a Bitcoin gain of 6,120 BTC. This reflects a successful return on its existing BTC holdings.

    According to Saylor, the company recorded a 1.36% BTC yield on its 45,000 BTC base, indicating that the 6,120 BTC qualifies as profit. Benchmarking the asset at an approximate market price of 105,000 per BTC, Saylor emphasized that it translates to $642.6 million.

    This amount represents the gains from MicroStrategy treasury operations alone. As noted by Saylor, this notable performance reinforces the company’s commitment to "maximizing shareholder returns."

    The MicroStrategy executive chairman clarified with his post that the company remains focused on utilizing Bitcoin as a core pillar of its strategy. That is, Bitcoin remains key in delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

    Last week’s performance dwarfs that from two weeks ago, when the gains accruing to MSTR shareholders came from 1,440 BTC. That week, the cumulative value stood at just about $138 million. It is worth mentioning that BTC traded at approximately $96,000 then.

    Saylor’s unshaken Bitcoin optimism

    As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $104,542.64 within 24 hours. The asset has traded between a low of $102,768.62 and a high of $107,180.92.

    Financial experts highlight that this price movement of BTC shows the coin could shock market participants with new peaks in the first quarter of 2025.

    Meanwhile, Saylor recently restated his unshaken belief in Bitcoin’s potential and value in cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin enthusiast maintains that no other cryptocurrency could compare or rival BTC.

    #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

