Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Wakes up After 13 Years: $678 Million

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    A lot of Bitcoins are about to get more active
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 13:09
    A
    A
    A
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Wakes up After 13 Years: $678 Million
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Reactivated after 13 years, a long-dormant Bitcoin wallet from the Satoshi era now contains an incredible 6,400 BTC, or roughly $678 million. The cryptocurrency community is talking about this unusual movement of early Bitcoin. The sheer size of holdings from the early days of Bitcoin, which are frequently linked to conjectures regarding their origin and purpose, makes such events noteworthy. 

    Advertisement

    The reasons behind the decision are called into question by the wallet's reactivation. Whether the money will be sold, transferred or just moved for security reasons is unclear, but thus far, the market impact seems to be small. Since Bitcoin currently has strong liquidity levels and a market valuation of over $500 billion, even large amounts like $678 million are unlikely to materially alter the overall price trajectory. Regarding price performance, Bitcoin is still trading close to the $105,000 threshold. 

    Related
    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 05:57
    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Wakes up After 13 Years: $678 Million
    ‘ETH to $10,000’ Plan Presented by Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Celebrates Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Silk Road Founder Freed from Prison. Does He Still Own Bitcoin?

    Bitcoin has been steadily increasing over the last few months, but now it is encountering psychological resistance. Despite this, the long-term trend is still positive due to growing institutional interest adoption and agreement that Bitcoin is a good inflation hedge. In the event that such a wallet is activated, sentiment may be affected. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 10:33
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A portion of these funds may be liquidated by the holder, which could result in short-term volatility. However, any price correction would probably be short-lived and contained given the depth of the Bitcoin market right now. The history of Bitcoin and its allure as a long-term store of value may also be rekindled by this movement. These kinds of incidents underscore Bitcoin's distinct place in the financial industry as it develops further.

    Key levels are important for investors to watch: $100,000 is a crucial support zone, and $110,000 is probably where the next significant resistance will appear. The market's capacity to withstand such fluctuations without suffering major setbacks demonstrates Bitcoin's maturity and tenacity, boosting faith in its long-term outlook.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 13:06
    Cardano's Hoskinson Promises Full Support Amid Ross Ulbricht's Release
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 13:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Brutally Underperforms Against XRP
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Reserves Surpass $10B with $2.3B Surplus and 128.58% Ratio
    SkyeAI’s Secret Sauce: Inside the Algorithm Driving Skyecap’s Fast and Accurate Loan Decisions
    Gate Ventures Invests $8.5M in the BugsCoin Ecosystem to Revolutionize Crypto Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Wakes up After 13 Years: $678 Million
    Cardano's Hoskinson Promises Full Support Amid Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Ethereum (ETH) Brutally Underperforms Against XRP
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD