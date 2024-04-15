Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Sends Out Cryptic Bitcoin Message, Community Abuzz

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has issued a mysterious BTC statement to the global community
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 15:08
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy giant, who now heads its BTC investment strategy, Michael Saylor, has taken to his account on Twitter/X to make the crypto community face his new Bitcoin-dedicated post.

    Bitcoin community reacts to Saylor's post

    Michael Saylor’s tweet once again contained one short line and an image generated by an AI-powered app. “What has been seen cannot be unseen. #Bitcoin,” he tweeted. The image shows an eye on the face of an android drawn in cyberpunk style with a BTC sign on that eye.

    The Bitcoin community was eager to respond with various tweets – from supporting Saylor and expressing admiration for Bitcoin and its mysterious supporter Satoshi Nakamoto to criticizing immensely high BTC fees for transactions.

    As always, Michael Saylor has not responded to any of the comments under his post.

    MicroStrategy beats Bitcoin, Saylor explains how

    In a tweet published on Sunday, Saylor shared a graph to show how MicroStrategy has made profit from using its Bitcoin strategy. According to it, MicroStrategy’s stocks (MSTR) have soared in price by a staggering 1,097% since August 2020, when the company for the first time began purchasing the flagship cryptocurrency in thousands on a regular basis.

    Compared to MSTR, Bitcoin has seen a much smaller but still impressive increase of 463%, while its physical rival gold has added only 16% and silver has gone down 1%. S&P 500 index, with which BTC often shows correlation, has gained 52% and Nasdaq gone up by 47%. Bonds, according to the graph, have plunged by 21% since 2020.

    Days to go before halving

    In four days, the much-anticipated Bitcoin halving will take place, slashing miners’ rewards by half and leaving them with 3.125 BTC per each newly minted block this time until another halvening event happens.

    The fundamental event is to occur in four days. The cryptocurrency community expects the Bitcoin price to skyrocket after the halving. However, no more or less forecasts with a fixed date have been made yet.

    The trick with mining is that is increases Bitcoin’s scarcity as it continues to decrease the amount of coins injected into the circulating supply daily. So far, this figure holds at 900 BTC but after halving, it will be reduced to 450 BTC minted per day.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
