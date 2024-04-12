'Divine' Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor Leaves Community Pondering

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder and former chief executive of MicroStrategy, grand Bitcoiner Michael Saylor, has taken to the X social media network to send his numerous followers a new BTC-related message.

This message provoked a mixed reaction from the cryptocurrency community.

Saylor's new "divine" Bitcoin message and Mandalorian post

Michael Saylor published an AI-generated image of BTC, giving it a caption that goes: “Bitcoin is Divine.”

The Bitcoin community eagerly responded to that message. Prominent crypto YouTuber Lark Davis stated: “There's nothing like Bitcoin.” The official account of the Kraken exchange pointed out that this time Saylor has come dangerously close to talking about a new Bitcoin religion in his tweet as it stated: “Wake up babe, new religion just dropped.”

Wake up babe, new religion just dropped 😅 🧡 — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) April 11, 2024

Another X/Twitter user commented that Saylor’s “Bitcoin posts keep getting more and more extreme.”

Earlier today, the prominent Bitcoiner also published a BTC post with a motto from Disney’s Mandalorian film series, stating that “Bitcoin is The Way.”

Saylor posts Bitcoin halving reminder

A couple of days ago, the founder of MicroStrategy issued a message to the cryptocurrency community to remind them about the approaching Bitcoin halving event. There is exactly one week left before the fourth BTC halvening takes place, splitting miners’ rewards in half – from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per each new mined block.

The Bitcoin community, and altcoin holders too, always look forward to this event that takes place every four years, having been programmed so by the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The halving will indicate a massive drop in the annual Bitcoin supply injected onto the market. Based on this, what many Bitcoiners refer to as “supply shock,” prominent crypto analyst and entrepreneur Willy Woo expects the BTC price to skyrocket after the halving.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author says "no" to Bitcoin ETFs

As reported earlier, today, financial expert and author of the famous “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki posted a curious tweet, stating that he does not want to buy spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Kiyosaki values not only Bitcoin but also gold, silver and real estate. However, per the tweet, he prefers to invest in these things directly – to buy real Bitcoin, physical silver and gold, mines and residential blocks. He would rather stay away from Wall Street tools such as exchange-traded funds, he wrote.