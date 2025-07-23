Advertisement
    Bitcoin Historic Speech at $100 Marks 12 Years: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 15:27
    Bitcoin traded roughly $100 at the time
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Twelve years ago, in a largely empty room, a moment of Bitcoin history was quietly recorded. At the time, Bitcoin was trading for roughly $100, a mere fraction of its present worth, and only a few individuals were paying notice. However, what happened that day would subsequently be regarded as one of the greatest speeches in Bitcoin's history. 

    Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo resurfaced that moment in a tweet, sharing a clip of Andreas Antonopoulos passionately explaining Bitcoin to an audience of just a few. Despite the sparse turnout, Rizzo referred to it as "one of the greatest speeches in BTC history."

    While Bitcoin has since gone on to reach six figures and entered the mainstream, throwbacks like this serve as a reminder of how far the movement has come. They also highlight the role of pioneers such as Antonopoulos, who championed Bitcoin before it became popular or even understood.

    To many in the crypto space, this 12-year-old speech remains a symbolic milestone. It embodies the early zeal and conviction that laid the groundwork for what is seen today in the crypto industry. 

    Bitcoin goes mainstream

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $117,963, down from a historic surge that briefly sent the world's largest cryptocurrency above $123,000 for the first time.

    Despite the downturn, the cryptocurrency is still trading at roughly double its value from a year ago.

    Structural demand, shifting macro positioning and a real-time wave of Wall Street adoption have propelled Bitcoin further into the six-figure range. 

    In May, the Department of Labor cleared the way for 401(k) plans to provide access to Bitcoin ETFs, allowing for retirement savings allocations and expanding the institutional base.

    The GENIUS Act was signed into law on July 18, 2025, and is regarded as a big win for the crypto industry, which has long advocated for a regulatory framework to gain greater legitimacy.

    #Bitcoin
