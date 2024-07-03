Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement Amid Crypto Market Sell-off

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin fell to lows of $59,506 in Wednesday's trading session
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 15:59
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Amid an ongoing sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, Michael Saylor, a prominent Bitcoin advocate and chairman of MicroStrategy, has made a statement on X (Twitter) that resonated across the crypto space: "Just Bitcoin."

    This two-word tweet comes as the crypto market faces significant liquidations, with Bitcoin's price falling.

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, began its decline in the Tuesday trading session, reaching $63,223 at one point before falling further.

    The losses deepened on Wednesday as investors considered Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks, with Bitcoin reaching intraday lows of $59,509. At the time of writing, BTC was down 2.85% in the last 24 hours to $60,274.

    According to CoinGlass data, the sell-off resulted in the liquidation of a significant amount of cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours, totaling over $166 million. However, this has not deterred Saylor's confidence in Bitcoin as he reiterates his longing for the crypto asset in his tweet.

    Crypto market drops

    Cryptocurrencies fell Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank needs to see more inflation progress before decreasing interest rates, which are now at 5.25%-5.50%. Powell revealed at a monetary symposium in Sintra, Portugal, that the United States is coming closer to a disinflationary path.

    “We want to be more confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2% before we start the process of reducing or loosening policy,” Powell stated.

    The market losses deepened following Wednesday's economic releases, which indicated that the labor market is cooling. Recently released data showed weaker private payroll growth than expected in June, but weekly jobless claims were higher than economists predicted. The most recent figures come ahead of Friday's highly anticipated nonfarm payroll report for June.

    As the crypto market navigates a period of uncertainty, the next few days and weeks will be critical in determining BTC's price direction.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

