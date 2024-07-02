Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, recently posted a thought-provoking poll on X (formerly Twitter), asking the community to weigh in on what they considered the most important thing between the options: AI, Bitcoin, or love and relationships. This simple yet profound question piqued the interest of the crypto community, with a larger portion of respondents going for Bitcoin.

Advertisement

The poll, which seemed to be a casual inquiry, caught the eye of Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy cofounder and CEO who reacted to the survey with a heart emoji. Saylor would later post an epic response to the Dell CEO's tweet.

In a direct reply to Dell's tweet, Saylor unequivocally stated, "Bitcoin is the most important thing." This succinct declaration encapsulated his staunch belief in the transformative potential of Bitcoin as a store of value.

Saylor's statement serves as a rallying cry for greater adoption and recognition of Bitcoin's role in reshaping global financial systems.

Bullish July?

At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.24% in the last 24 hours to $62,632. Since April, Bitcoin's price has fluctuated between $59,000 and $74,000, but historical trends point to a potentially bullish July.

According to Ali a crypto analyst, historically, when Bitcoin has had a negative June, it tends to bounce back strongly in July. BTC has shown an average return of 7.98% and a median return of 9.60% in July.

U.S.-listed ETFs saw about $130 million in inflows on the first day of July, their highest level since early June, following more than $900 million in outflows in previous weeks.

Going by its price action, one of the most important resistance levels for Bitcoin is $65,795. If Bitcoin can break through this level, the next major target is $78,700.

Currently, Ali stated that Bitcoin appears trapped in a parallel channel with a lower barrier at $62,500; if this holds, BTC might bounce to $63,200 or $63,800.