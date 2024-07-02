Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Saylor's statement comes amid expectations of bullish rebound in July
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 12:46
    Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, recently posted a thought-provoking poll on X (formerly Twitter), asking the community to weigh in on what they considered the most important thing between the options: AI, Bitcoin, or love and relationships. This simple yet profound question piqued the interest of the crypto community, with a larger portion of respondents going for Bitcoin.

    The poll, which seemed to be a casual inquiry, caught the eye of Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy cofounder and CEO who reacted to the survey with a heart emoji. Saylor would later post an epic response to the Dell CEO's tweet.

    In a direct reply to Dell's tweet, Saylor unequivocally stated, "Bitcoin is the most important thing." This succinct declaration encapsulated his staunch belief in the transformative potential of Bitcoin as a store of value.

    Saylor's statement serves as a rallying cry for greater adoption and recognition of Bitcoin's role in reshaping global financial systems.

    Bullish July?

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.24% in the last 24 hours to $62,632. Since April, Bitcoin's price has fluctuated between $59,000 and $74,000, but historical trends point to a potentially bullish July.

    According to Ali a crypto analyst, historically, when Bitcoin has had a negative June, it tends to bounce back strongly in July. BTC has shown an average return of 7.98% and a median return of 9.60% in July.

    U.S.-listed ETFs saw about $130 million in inflows on the first day of July, their highest level since early June, following more than $900 million in outflows in previous weeks.

    Going by its price action, one of the most important resistance levels for Bitcoin is $65,795. If Bitcoin can break through this level, the next major target is $78,700.

    Currently, Ali stated that Bitcoin appears trapped in a parallel channel with a lower barrier at $62,500; if this holds, BTC might bounce to $63,200 or $63,800.

