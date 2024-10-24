Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoin supporter reacts to Bitcoin recovering 2.80%
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 13:40
    Michael Saylor Intrigues with "Faster Bitcoin" Tweet As BTC Price Shoots Up
    Michael Saylor, a co-founder and currently the executive chairman of MicroStrategy business software giant, has shared a regular Bitcoin-themed tweet with the cryptocurrency community.

    This happened as the world’s flagship digital currency printed a 2.8% recovery after the 3.13% declined faced earlier this week.

    Saylor’s tweet says “You are going to want something faster. #Bitcoin”, featuring the man himself wearing a black suit with an orange (color of Bitcoin) tie, standing against an orange (again, Bitcoin color) sports car bearing a Bitcoin logo instead of a car maker’s logotype.

    The market ticker of MiicroStrategy stocks – MSTR – is also featured on the car, suggesting that Saylor is promoting not only Bitcoin but his own company in his tweets now.

    Saylor seeks peace with Bitcoiners

    On October 23, Michael Saylor responded to the backlash he has been facing this week from many Bitcoiners, including such OG BTC holders as Max Keisier and Samson Mow. In an interview this week, the MicroStrategy founder refuted the fears that in the future the US government can confiscate users’ BTC held with private and certified custodians.

    He said also disagreed that gold in 1933 was confiscated, stating that people brought it in voluntarily. As for those who advocates decentralization in the money sphere and prefers to hold Bitcoin in their own cold wallets, Saylor referred to them as “paranoid crypto anarchists” who are not regulated entities and who “do not acknowledge government and do not acknowledge taxes.”

    The community unleashed its criticism on Saylor with some even pointing out that just a few years ago, he tweeted the traditional Bitcoiner’s slogan “not your keys – not your coins.”

    On Wednesday, Saylor chose to back out of the position he got himself into as he tweeted that he supports “elf-custody for those willing & able, the right to self-custody for all, and freedom to choose the form of custody & custodian for individuals & institutions globally.”

    “#Bitcoin benefits from all forms of investment by all types of entities, and should welcome everyone,” he also said in his peace-seeking tweet. He also once again confirmed that he remains a dedicated Bitcoiner whatever his views on its future are. Still, while many in the community support decentralization and believe that Bitcoin should be a P2P currency, as Satoshi intended, Saylor believes that it is rather a store-of-value for Wall Street.

