MEW Meme Coin Now Available at Binance Futures: Details

Cat in a Dogs World (MEW), the largest cat-themed coin and one of the most popular meme cryptos on Solana (SOL) blockchain, is now available for perpetuals traders on Binance Futures. Following the announcement, both the MEW price and trading volume are revisiting local highs.

Solana meme coin MEW debuts on Binance Futures

Starting from June 17, 2024, major meme coin Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) was added to Binance Futures, a derivative trading dashboard of the world's largest exchange, Binance (BNB). Binance Futures launched the USD-M MEW Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage available.

The maximum funding rate of the MEWUSDT Perpetual Contract at the time of launch was limited by 2%, while the exact funding fee is being adjusted every four hours.

From the very beginning of MEWUSDT contract activity on Binance (BNB), Multi-Assets Mode has allowed users to trade the new coin across multiple margin assets, subject to the applicable haircuts. For example, when the Multi-Assets Mode is activated, users can use BTC as margin when trading the MEWUSDT Perpetual Contract.

The meme coin community is excited about the listing of the MEWUSDT contract on Binance (BNB) and stresses its unique status in the segment:

Congratulations $MEW community. This is huge! (...) Congrats, first cat on Binance (...) We hope to see spot listing pretty soon.

As covered by U.Today previously, Binance (BNB) exchange accomplished the 200 million user milestone last week and achieved an unbelievable $120 billion in user assets.

MEW price jumped by 25% on announcement

The exchange is ahead of its major competitor, OKX, by over 100 million users globally, recent data shows.

Following the hotly anticipated announcement, the Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) price jumped from $0.004 to over $0.0051 on major spot exchanges.

For the first time in two weeks, the capitalization of MEW soared over $450 million despite apathy dominating the market.

Also, the asset set a new trading volume record, entering the top 50 cryptos by this metric. In the last 24 hours, the indicator doubled and exceeded $220 million.