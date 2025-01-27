Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Whales Eating Market, CryptoQuant Data Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    CryptoQuant's community analyst Axel Adler indicates new power dominating Bitcoin (BTC) landscape
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 15:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Whales Eating Market, CryptoQuant Data Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin (BTC) "new whales", i.e., accounts holding 1,000+ BTC each for less than 155 days, amassed massive amounts of the digital gold. CryptoQuant's community expert Axel Adler says that they are finally the largest cohort in the whales' scene.

    Bitcoin (BTC): Domination of new whales evident

    Bitcoin (BTC) short-term-holding whales are now in control of over 60% of all BTC value stored in large-cap accounts (1,000 Bitcoins and larger). Top accounts holding Bitcoin (BTC) for less than 155 days in a row dethroned long-term holders in Q4, 2024, as unveiled by Axel Adler, an on-chain expert in CryptoQuant's community.

    Unlike old whales, who tend to stick to long-term strategies, Adler explains, new whales are more actively involved in trading and react more quickly to market changes. As such, their current strategy often reflects the current phase of the market cycle - be it accumulation, growth or profit-taking.

    In recent months, "new whales" were increasing their shares aggressively. Their dominance has been surging since Bitcoin (BTC) hit $55,000, and this process even accelerated once the "orange coin" exceeded the 2021 high.

    In total, the share of "new whales" increased from just 17% in July 2024 to 60%, triggered by general optimistic expectations from the market's performance.

    Bitcoin (BTC) reclaims $100,000 despite market uncertainty

    Adler treats this strong trend as a powerful bullish indicator for the entire market: their activity tends to rise during periods of optimism and becomes less prominent during phases of uncertainty.

    Meanwhile, today, in the early morning hours, crypto prices tumbled, as the markets are scared by the success of the new open-source Chinese AI model. It looks 30x more resource-efficient than the main NASDAQ-listed rivals.

    As such, traders are expecting Nvidia stocks and S&P500 as a whole to drop. Bitcoin (BTC), by contrast, managed to erase morning drops and is now trying to stay above $101,000.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Subscribe to daily newsletter

