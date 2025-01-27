Advertisement
    BlackRock Now Holds 2.7% of Entire Bitcoin (BTC) Supply

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    BlackRock has gained serious share on Bitcoin network
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 13:55
    BlackRock Now Holds 2.7% of Entire Bitcoin (BTC) Supply
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the biggest asset management companies in the world, BlackRock, is said to have amassed $1 billion in Bitcoin this week. Its total Bitcoin holdings now represent 2.7% of the total supply thanks to this addition. Technically speaking, this is the Bitcoin of BlackRock's clients and shareholders rather than the company itself, but the ramifications of such a significant institutional presence cannot be disregarded. 

    Funds such as BlackRock combine the capital of institutional and individual investors to serve as investment custodians. They look after their clients' assets, frequently diversifying into conventional stocks, bonds and more and more cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Growing institutional trust in the digital asset as a respectable investment vehicle and store of value is indicated by the company's entry into the Bitcoin market. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    BlackRock's faith in Bitcoin's long-term prospects is demonstrated by this enormous accumulation. But it also calls into question centralization. BlackRock has a significant amount of power because it controls 2-7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. Price dynamics and liquidity may be impacted by such institutional dominance, particularly during times of market turbulence. According to the Bitcoin chart, the asset is still erratic and is currently trading just below $100,000 after losing its hold on the $105,000 mark.

    If sentiment turns positive, the 50 EMA, which is still a critical support level, may indicate a possible recovery. However, it is impossible to rule out a decline toward $91,000 if Bitcoin is unable to hold onto its current levels. With BlackRock's support, Bitcoin's reputation as a trustworthy asset might be stabilized, which could attract more institutional investors. 

    However, market-wide corrections could be triggered by such a large holder selling on a large scale. Retail investors are left wondering about the balance of power as this move highlights the expanding institutional presence in the cryptocurrency space, even though it also shows confidence in Bitcoin.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

