Advertisement
AD

    Metaplanet Will Not Stop Buying Bitcoin, Adds 21.88 BTC to Portfolio

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Metaplanet now has over 225 Bitcoin stashed after latest acquisition
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 9:50
    Metaplanet Will Not Stop Buying Bitcoin, Adds 21.88 BTC to Portfolio
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Japanese publicly traded firm Metaplanet Inc. is not likely to stop its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree as it announced its latest purchase today. The firm said it has added another 21.88 BTC to its portfolio for 200 million yen, or approximately $1.26 million. 

    Advertisement

    Another Metaplanet pace-setting move

    Metaplanet just adopted its Bitcoin for Treasury Asset Policy this year and, thus far, it has continued to buy BTC at least twice a month. This latest acquisition was made at a time when the price of Bitcoin is torn in between pressure from the bears and the bulls.

    Related
    Japan's MicroStrategy Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Holding With 42 BTC
    Mon, 07/08/2024 - 09:17
    Japan's MicroStrategy Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Holding With 42 BTC
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    By topping up its bag, the entire Metaplanet portfolio now comes in at 225.611 BTC. These coins were acquired for an average of 9,972,933 yen, for a total of 2.25 billion yen, or $14.197 million.

    Metaplanet’s approach to Bitcoin is proof that the exact playbook of MicroStrategy may be copied by any company that believes in the potential of BTC. This adoption of the Bitcoin strategy is also applicable irrespective of geographical location, as BTC is traded without any form of government restriction.

    The acquisitions have helped sustain the price of Bitcoin in the $53,717.38 and $67,188.32 range that it has traded in over the past month.

    Will Metaplanet stop buying Bitcoin?

    Metaplanet is a firm with relatively smaller capital and profit turnover. While its core ideology for going all in on Bitcoin remains unknown, there is a likelihood that it will continue to boost its overall BTC bag in a bid to grow its capital in the long term.

    Related
    Bonds for Bitcoin: Japanese Company Copies MicroStrategy’s Playbook
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 06:30
    Bonds for Bitcoin: Japanese Company Copies MicroStrategy’s Playbook
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Notably, the firm has joined MicroStrategy in issuing bonds to buy Bitcoin. Per its disposition, Metaplanet may not stop buying Bitcoin until some of its bags rake in at least a reasonable amount of profit.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Extra-Bullish Ethereum Price Outlook
    Jul 16, 2024 - 9:43
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Extra-Bullish Ethereum Price Outlook
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Posts Victorious Bitcoin-MicroStrategy Tweet
    Jul 16, 2024 - 9:43
    Michael Saylor Posts Victorious Bitcoin-MicroStrategy Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Safety
    Jul 16, 2024 - 9:43
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Safety
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Under 24 Hours to Go: The World Awaits Poodlana's Grand Launch
    Best Ways to Get Free NFTs in 2024
    Panasonic, IBM partner with Constellation Network to debut its DoD-vetted "Blockchain of Blockchains" in Global Hackathon
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Metaplanet Will Not Stop Buying Bitcoin, Adds 21.88 BTC to Portfolio
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Extra-Bullish Ethereum Price Outlook
    Michael Saylor Posts Victorious Bitcoin-MicroStrategy Tweet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD