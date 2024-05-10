Advertisement
AD

    'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Portfolio in Latest Purchase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Japan's Metaplanet tops up Bitcoin portfolio in latest purchase
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 9:52
    'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Portfolio in Latest Purchase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Metaplanet Inc, a Japanese publicly traded firm that hopes to recreate the legacies of MicroStrategy in Asia, has acquired another tranche of Bitcoin (BTC). In an announcement shared on X, the firm has acquired a new tranche of 18.8698 BTC.

    Advertisement

    The purchase was made on April 23, and it is valued at an aggregate amount of 200 million yen ($1.2 million). With this acquisition, the firm’s total Bitcoin holdings now come in at 117.7217 Bitcoin worth 10,193,536 yen per BTC. This Bitcoin bag is worth 1.2 billion yen, or $7,708,020.

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto Praised by Gabor Gurbacs, Here's Why

    When Metaplanet started acquiring Bitcoin back in April, it triggered positive sentiment in Asia’s investment landscape. This sentiment was ignited in the United States back in August 2020, when MicroStrategy made its first Bitcoin purchase. Today, MicroStrategy is the second-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin after BlackRock Inc.

    Under the leadership of its Chairman Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy stacks Bitcoin regularly. Its last buy-up came in March when it acquired 12,000 BTC for $821.7 million. At the moment, the firm now holds a total of 214,246 tokens valued at around $14 billion. As U.Today reported earlier, MicroStrategy’s unrealized gain on its Bitcoin bet now comes in at $6.2 billion.

    MicroStrategy’s aggressive approach involves selling Convertible Senior Notes with the proceeds injected into the asset. Thus far, the move has paid off, and it remains unclear how long Metaplanet plans to sustain its strategy.

    Related
    Trading Giant Susquehanna Holds $1 Billion in Bitcoin ETFs

    Since Metaplanet joined the Bitcoin bandwagon, the price of BTC has generally slumped amid erratic sell-offs. However, with new mainstream firms reporting Bitcoin bets, bullish optimism has largely returned to the market. At the time of writing, the coin is seeing a mild recovery, up 3.14% in 24 hours to $62,907.50. With Metaplanet borrowing MicroStrategy’s playbook, it is likely to record similar bullish returns in the long term.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama
    2024/05/10 09:47
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,803% with 26.4 Million Shiba Inu Ablaze
    2024/05/10 09:47
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,803% with 26.4 Million Shiba Inu Ablaze
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 'Age of Ethereum' Incoming for 5 Key Reasons
    2024/05/10 09:47
    'Age of Ethereum' Incoming for 5 Key Reasons
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CARV Announces up-to-100% Node Buyback Program to Chaperone its Node Launch and Hyperscale its Data Layer
    iFX EXPO International 2024: Don’t Miss Out
    Rise, Shine, and Connect: HIPTHER’s Networking Sessions at MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Tallinn
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Portfolio in Latest Purchase
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,803% with 26.4 Million Shiba Inu Ablaze
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD