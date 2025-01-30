Advertisement
    Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Go Live Today: Details

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP Ledger will welcome AMMClawback in hours
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 16:31
    Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Go Live Today: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to undergo a major amendment as part of its move to enhance the layer-1 network. Per the details shared by XRPScan, the AMMClawback amendment will enable token issuers to retrieve assets in defined circumstances.

    XRPL's key changes and compliance enhancements

    Notably, these are tokens that have been deposited into AMM pools. The goal is to ensure regulatory compliance.

    Although the current arrangement allows a frozen asset in the AMM pool to receive deposits, the new amendment prohibits such. A wallet cannot deposit new tokens (single-sided and double-sided) into an AMM pool if one of the tokens in the wallet has been frozen.

    Another notable amendment concerns asset authorization. Any account not authorized to hold a token in the AMM pool can still make a single deposit of the other paired token. The only condition attached is that the paired token must have authorization for the token.

    However, the amendment prevents a wallet from depositing new tokens into the pool if it is not authorized to hold either or both tokens.

    Other notable clauses include the fact that an account can create an AMM pool even if one of the tokens has activated lsfAllowTrustLineClawback. It also introduces changes to the behavior of AMMDeposit transactions.

    Community consensus and XRPL’s evolution

    As of this writing, the amendment has achieved 91.43% consensus, with 28 out of the 35 votes giving it the green light. Per the explorer, the ETA for this upgrade is 7:37 p.m. UTC.

    This allows the XRPL community to anticipate new guidelines for optimum platform functionality.

    As reported by U.Today in October, XPRL performed a similar amendment on its fixAMMv1_1 as part of an ongoing effort to improve the ledger.

    Meanwhile, XRPL recently announced it was set to welcome tokenized versions of U.S. treasuries, a function of the proactive upgrades on the ledger. Ondo Finance offers these, allowing investors to redeem Ondo Finance’s OUSG via the newly launched RLUSD.

    #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

