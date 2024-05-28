Major Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 25% in All-Time High Run

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market's first meme sensation and the largest meme token on Solana, Dogwifhat (WIF), continues to tear up not only the crypto space, but also the news headlines. This time it was due to the phenomenal price action of the meme cryptocurrency, which features an extremely cute Shiba Inu puppy wearing a knit cap.

In less than two days since the beginning of the week, the price of WIF has literally skyrocketed by more than 25%. As a result, the Dogwifhat token has reached $3.75, which is only 30% below its all-time high of $4.88. Given the rate at which the price of WIF can rise in a matter of days, it seems that a new all-time high for the cutest meme cryptocurrency is only a matter of time.

WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

It is funny that in its incredible price growth, Dogwifhat token has surpassed such fundamentally important crypto projects as Arbitrum (ARB) or Cosmos (ATOM) in terms of capitalization and entered the top 30 largest cryptocurrencies by this metric.

WIF's capitalization is now $3.72 billion, and that is for an asset that is just over six months old. WIF is now the fourth largest meme cryptocurrency, behind Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE).

Can the top Solana meme token overtake its dog and frog competitors in the race to become the top meme cryptocurrency? We are about to find out.