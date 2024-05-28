Advertisement
AD

    Major Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 25% in All-Time High Run

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Main meme cryptocurrency sensation of 2024, Dogwifhat (WIF), rockets 25% in all-time high pursuit
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 14:27
    Major Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 25% in All-Time High Run
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market's first meme sensation and the largest meme token on Solana, Dogwifhat (WIF), continues to tear up not only the crypto space, but also the news headlines. This time it was due to the phenomenal price action of the meme cryptocurrency, which features an extremely cute Shiba Inu puppy wearing a knit cap. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Tue, 05/28/2024 - 09:20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In less than two days since the beginning of the week, the price of WIF has literally skyrocketed by more than 25%. As a result, the Dogwifhat token has reached $3.75, which is only 30% below its all-time high of $4.88. Given the rate at which the price of WIF can rise in a matter of days, it seems that a new all-time high for the cutest meme cryptocurrency is only a matter of time. 

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    ""
    WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

    It is funny that in its incredible price growth, Dogwifhat token has surpassed such fundamentally important crypto projects as Arbitrum (ARB) or Cosmos (ATOM) in terms of capitalization and entered the top 30 largest cryptocurrencies by this metric.

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 15:36
    Meme Coin Season Is Back. These Are the Top Performers
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    WIF's capitalization is now $3.72 billion, and that is for an asset that is just over six months old. WIF is now the fourth largest meme cryptocurrency, behind Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE). 

    Can the top Solana meme token overtake its dog and frog competitors in the race to become the top meme cryptocurrency? We are about to find out. 

    #Dogwifhat WIF #Solana News #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Big Move to $75,000 If This Plays Out
    2024/05/28 14:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Big Move to $75,000 If This Plays Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X
    2024/05/28 14:22
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Major Resistance, But There's a Catch
    2024/05/28 14:22
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Major Resistance, But There's a Catch
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ORACLE MEME Coin Presale Achieves $208,000 Milestone in Minutes
    VOPO Coin: And its Emergence as a Top Player in the Memecoin Market
    Multipool Sells Out Fjord Foundry LBP
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 25% in All-Time High Run
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Big Move to $75,000 If This Plays Out
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD