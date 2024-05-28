Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu almost triples in whale activity amid what seems to be bullish accumulation in SHIB price
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 9:20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As data from IntoTheBlock shows, the volume of large transactions involving the popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased 290% in the past 24 hours, from 1.23 trillion SHIB to 3.57 trillion SHIB.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 18:24
    "Super Diamond Trader" Sells Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In dollar terms, this increase was mirrored in a transaction volume spike from $29.93 million to $91.04 million. In total, there were 268 such whale deals over the past 24 hours. It is important that only those transactions whose size amounted to at least $100,000 are taken into account.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    “Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto
    Bitcoin (BTC) Couldn't Hold Itself, Solana (SOL) Lands on Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,500
    “”
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    The price action of the popular meme cryptocurrency over the past day was no less attention-grabbing. In the last 24 hours, the price of SHIB rose by 4.89%, finding a peak at $0.00002623. Today, however, the price of the Shiba Inu token is falling by more than 3% on concerns related to Mt. Gox fulfilling its Bitcoin obligations.

    “”
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The Shiba Inu price is now in an interesting position, where each successive daily candle is getting smaller in size, and in its bottoms and tops. This looks very much like  bullish accumulation, but one must remain vigilant as such approaches to a key resistance level can prove to be a trap for buyers.

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 15:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Avalanche (AVAX) in Epic Market Flip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    No matter what the outcome is, judging by the chart, the SHIB price is getting ready for its next big move, and the whales are clearly preparing for it too, by accumulating billions of tokens in advance.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image XRP on Verge of Breakdown: Here's What Can Happen Next
    2024/05/28 09:15
    XRP on Verge of Breakdown: Here's What Can Happen Next
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Major SHIB Call Issued by Shiba Inu Team to Community, Here's What It Says
    2024/05/28 09:15
    Major SHIB Call Issued by Shiba Inu Team to Community, Here's What It Says
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    2024/05/28 09:15
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VOPO Coin: And its Emergence as a Top Player in the Memecoin Market
    Multipool Sells Out Fjord Foundry LBP
    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    XRP on Verge of Breakdown: Here's What Can Happen Next
    Major SHIB Call Issued by Shiba Inu Team to Community, Here's What It Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD