Advertisement
AD

    “Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Australian rapper, who's best known for her massive hit "Fancy," has taken interest in Solana
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 5:55
    “Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Famous Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has joined the list of crypto-curious celebrities. "Who’s solana…?  I don’t know that b***h," the 33-year-old hip-hop artist posted on the X social media network.

    Advertisement

    The post was met with mixed reception within the cryptocurrency community, with some social media users expressing concerns about potential top signals. 

    Azalea came to prominence with her massive hit "Fancy," which was released in collaboration with British pop star Charli XCX. The song spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. She went on to simultaneously occupy the two top slots on the main American music chart with her feature on Ariana Grande's "Problem." In 2014, she also achieved three simultaneous Hot 100 hits with "Black Widow," a single released in collaboration with British pop singer Rita Ora, and the two aforementioned hits. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    “Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto
    Bitcoin (BTC) Couldn't Hold Itself, Solana (SOL) Lands on Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,500
    "Super Diamond Trader" Sells Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 15:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Avalanche (AVAX) in Epic Market Flip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    "The New Classic," Azalea's debut album, managed to score a Grammy nomination and a platinum certification in the US. 

    After "Digital Distortion," Azalea' sophomore album, got scrapped, her subsequent efforts ("In My Defense" and "The End of an Era") ended up being commercial failures. That said, the Australian rapper managed to bounce back with "Kream" in 2018. The sleeper hit, which was released in collaboration with Tyga, managed to get a platinum certification in the US despite low chart peaks around the world. 

    Azalea is not the only hip-hop artist to express interest in crypto this week. Rich the Kid, who recently featured on Kanye West's chart-topping track "Carnival," recently said that he was launching his own token

    #Solana News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    2024/05/28 08:27
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Couldn't Hold Itself, Solana (SOL) Lands on Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,500
    2024/05/28 06:09
    Bitcoin (BTC) Couldn't Hold Itself, Solana (SOL) Lands on Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,500
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Floki Inu Unveils Trading Bot as Price Surges 18%
    2024/05/28 08:27
    Floki Inu Unveils Trading Bot as Price Surges 18%
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Multipool Sells Out Fjord Foundry LBP
    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Apu Memecoin Soars, Reaching 11,600 Token Holders with Strong Community Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    “Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto
    Bitcoin (BTC) Couldn't Hold Itself, Solana (SOL) Lands on Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,500
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD