“Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto

Famous Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has joined the list of crypto-curious celebrities. "Who’s solana…? I don’t know that b***h," the 33-year-old hip-hop artist posted on the X social media network.

Advertisement

The post was met with mixed reception within the cryptocurrency community, with some social media users expressing concerns about potential top signals.

Azalea came to prominence with her massive hit "Fancy," which was released in collaboration with British pop star Charli XCX. The song spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. She went on to simultaneously occupy the two top slots on the main American music chart with her feature on Ariana Grande's "Problem." In 2014, she also achieved three simultaneous Hot 100 hits with "Black Widow," a single released in collaboration with British pop singer Rita Ora, and the two aforementioned hits.

"The New Classic," Azalea's debut album, managed to score a Grammy nomination and a platinum certification in the US.

After "Digital Distortion," Azalea' sophomore album, got scrapped, her subsequent efforts ("In My Defense" and "The End of an Era") ended up being commercial failures. That said, the Australian rapper managed to bounce back with "Kream" in 2018. The sleeper hit, which was released in collaboration with Tyga, managed to get a platinum certification in the US despite low chart peaks around the world.