Major Italian Bank Backtracks on Crypto Ban

News
Wed, 01/12/2022 - 14:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
UniCredit has denied banning its customers from trading cryptocurrencies
Major Italian Bank Backtracks on Crypto Ban
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Milan-headquartered banking group UniCredit, which boasts 811.1 billion euros in total assets, has denied prohibiting its customers from trading cryptocurrencies, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The banking behemoth says that there has been a "misunderstanding."

It also confirms that it does not invest in cryptocurrency either on behalf of its clients or with its own funds, in accordance with its current policy.

Italian crypto Twitter got riled up against UniCredit last week after it clarified that it had banned customers from dealing with cryptocurrency issuers and exchanges in response to a customer who claimed that the bank had threatened to close his account for transferring funds to crypto trading platforms.

Many cryptocurrency enthusiasts claimed that the bank would not be left in the dust by opposing new technologies, repeating the fate of such has-beens as Nokia, Kodak and Blockbuster. The Twitterati claimed that UniCredit was deliberately trying to lose customers, threatening to close the accounts.

Disgruntled customers now assume that the bank is trying to save face by backtracking on its cryptocurrency ban.

Related
Crypto Regulation Coming - Hong Kong Fears Crypto May Endanger Financial System If Not Monitored

An unsupervised industry

In June, Consob, the top Italian financial regulator, raised concerns about the unbridled growth of the cryptocurrency sector in the country. Chairman Paolo Savona said that Italy could come up with its own regulatory framework for crypto if there is no concerted effort within the European Union:

If it takes too long at a European level to come up with a solution, (Italy) will have to take its own measures.

Even though crypto has significantly matured in recent years, many traditional banking institutions are still hesitant to embrace it. Last June, British bank TSB banned its customers from trading cryptocurrencies due to concerns about fraud.

Yet, Banca Generali, Italy's leading private bank, recently allowed its clients to buy and hold Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies 8% on Robinhood Listing Rumors
01/12/2022 - 16:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies 8% on Robinhood Listing Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Paul Tudor Jones Issues BTC Warning, SHIB Listed on Indian Crypto Exchange, Mark Cuban Shuts Down DOGE Critic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/12/2022 - 16:10
Paul Tudor Jones Issues BTC Warning, SHIB Listed on Indian Crypto Exchange, Mark Cuban Shuts Down DOGE Critic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Visa Survey Forecasts Cryptocurrency Merchant Adoption Boom
01/12/2022 - 16:02
Visa Survey Forecasts Cryptocurrency Merchant Adoption Boom
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya