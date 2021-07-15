Binance Not Authorized to Provide Services in Italy, Regulator Warns

The Italian Companies and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) issued a stark warning about Binance Group on July 15, stating that its companies are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in the country.
The watchdog specified that this includes binance.com, the website of the world's largest exchange:
Italy has now become part of the simultaneous global clampdown on the cryptocurrency giant. Canada, Japan, the U.K., the Cayman Islands, Poland, Thailand and, most recently, Malta, have all ramped up their scrutiny of Binance in recent weeks.
Consob warns savers that the companies of the "Binance Group" are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy, not even through the website www.binance.com whose sections called "derivatives" and "Stock Token," relating to instruments related to crypto-assets, were previously also written in Italian.
As reported by U.Today, the exchange is also facing a class-action lawsuit from a major Italian law firm that represents disgruntled futures traders.
