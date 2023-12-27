Advertisement
AD

Major Bitcoin Indicator Reaches Significant Resistance

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Puell Multiple, an essential tool in Bitcoin analysis, has reached significant resistance levels reminiscent of previous key years in the cryptocurrency's history
Wed, 27/12/2023 - 5:51
Major Bitcoin Indicator Reaches Significant Resistance
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Puell Multiple, a crucial metric for Bitcoin market analysis, has recently reached resistance levels previously observed during pivotal years in Bitcoin's history, specifically in 2012, 2016, and 2019. This development marks a potentially critical juncture for Bitcoin amidst its current price volatility.

Advertisement

Understanding the Puell Multiple 

The Puell Multiple is an important metric in the cryptocurrency world. It is calculated by dividing the daily issuance value of Bitcoins (in USD) by the 365-day moving average of the daily issuance value. 

This indicator is often used to gauge the health and potential future movements of Bitcoin's price. When the Puell Multiple reaches higher values, it is typically seen as a sign of market overheating, often leading to a corrective phase. 

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood

Conversely, lower values can indicate periods of undervaluation, suggesting potential buying opportunities.

Bitcoin's price dip 

Alongside the rising Puell Multiple, Bitcoin's price has recently dipped below the significant $42,000 threshold. 

On Tuesday, Bitcoin experienced a 3% price drop. This price movement aligns with an increase in long liquidations and a spike in sell pressure, especially among short-term holders.

This downturn is a result of increased sell pressure after a prolonged period of substantial gains, according to multiple analysts. 

According to the latest data from CoinGecko, Bitcoin is trading at $42,371.96, marking a modest 1.1% increase. 

The digital currency has experienced a notable fluctuation in its 24-hour trading range, oscillating between $41,820.13 and $42,849.91. 

Bitcoin's market capitalization stands at a substantial $829.73 billion, but it is still far from its all-time peak. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Forms Most Important Chart Pattern Since May 2023
2023/12/27 06:02
XRP Forms Most Important Chart Pattern Since May 2023
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood
2023/12/27 06:02
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image NEAR Price Analysis for December 26
2023/12/27 06:02
NEAR Price Analysis for December 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Major Bitcoin Indicator Reaches Significant Resistance
Major Bitcoin Indicator Reaches Significant Resistance
XRP Forms Most Important Chart Pattern Since May 2023
XRP Forms Most Important Chart Pattern Since May 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood
NEAR Price Analysis for December 26
NEAR Price Analysis for December 26
"Crypto King" Barry Silbert Steps Down from Grayscale's Board
"Crypto King" Barry Silbert Steps Down from Grayscale's Board
Shibarium Achieves Significant New Milestone, XRP Sees 74% Volume Spike on Christmas, Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shibarium Achieves Significant New Milestone, XRP Sees 74% Volume Spike on Christmas, Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Might Be Headed to Prison, But BNB Price Is Pumping
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Might Be Headed to Prison, But BNB Price Is Pumping
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 26
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 26
Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm
Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm
Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
Show all
Advertisement
AD