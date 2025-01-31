Advertisement
    Major Amendment Goes Live on XRP Ledger

    Alex Dovbnya
    The amendment could potentially be a boon for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 6:05
    Major Amendment Goes Live on XRP Ledger
    The AMMClawback amendment has officially gone live on the XRP Ledger, according to XRPScan. 

    The XRPL's clawback feature makes it possible to recover tokens even after they got sent to account. 

    For instance, if the recipient of the tokens is associated with illicit activity, they could be recovered if such a feature is enabled by the issuer. 

    Now, tokens with the clawback feature enabled on them could be used on the XRPL's native Automated Market Maker (AMM). 

    Such an amendment is vital for regulatory compliance. Ripple, the issuer of the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, will now be able to claw back the tokens if they end up being involved in fraudulent activities. 

    The activation of the amendment essentially makes it possible to use Rippe's much-hyped stablecoin in AMM pools. Before this, it could only be used on centralized exchanges with traditional order books. 

    The XRP/RLUSD pool could potentially provide Ripple with much-needed liquidity. 

    "Excited to see the XRP/RLUSD pair in the XRPL DEX AMM. Congrats to the XRPL community!" former Ripple executive Emi Yoshikawa said on social media. 

    As reported by U.Today, the market cap of Ripple's stablecoin recently surpassed $100 million. 

    Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoin at Ripple, has stressed that RLUSD is compliant with the highest regulatory standards.

    There are already several pools with the RLUSD token on the XRP Ledger DEX. The leading RLUSD/XRP pool has a total of $419,800 worth of liquidity at press time, according to data provided by XPMarket. 

    The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

