Major Amendment Goes Live on XRP Ledger

The AMMClawback amendment has officially gone live on the XRP Ledger, according to XRPScan.

The XRPL's clawback feature makes it possible to recover tokens even after they got sent to account.

For instance, if the recipient of the tokens is associated with illicit activity, they could be recovered if such a feature is enabled by the issuer.

Now, tokens with the clawback feature enabled on them could be used on the XRPL's native Automated Market Maker (AMM).

Such an amendment is vital for regulatory compliance. Ripple, the issuer of the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, will now be able to claw back the tokens if they end up being involved in fraudulent activities.

The activation of the amendment essentially makes it possible to use Rippe's much-hyped stablecoin in AMM pools. Before this, it could only be used on centralized exchanges with traditional order books.

The XRP/RLUSD pool could potentially provide Ripple with much-needed liquidity.

"Excited to see the XRP/RLUSD pair in the XRPL DEX AMM. Congrats to the XRPL community!" former Ripple executive Emi Yoshikawa said on social media.

As reported by U.Today , the market cap of Ripple's stablecoin recently surpassed $100 million.

Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoin at Ripple, has stressed that RLUSD is compliant with the highest regulatory standards.