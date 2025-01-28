Ripple Lawsuit Disappears from SEC Website. Is It Finally Over?

The XRP community was recently puzzled by the fact that the Ripple case seemingly disappeared from the SEC website.

Some have started speculating that this could mean the end of the longstanding lawsuit.

However, as explained by attorney Jeremy Hogan, the case was simply taken off the litigation section of the website. However, it can still be found on the website of the appellate court.

"It's taken off the litigation section of the SEC website only (there's no "appeals" section). But when you look on the actual appellate court website, it's still there and nothing new has been filed," he said.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed an opening brief in its appeal against Ripple earlier this month.

Ripple was quick to downplay the importance of the appeal, arguing that it was just noise.

The company appears to be convinced that the case will get shelved by the new pro-crypto SEC administration.

Last week, the San Francisco-based blockchain company requested a due date of Apr. 16 in order to file its own opening brief.

Ripple announced its cross-appeal shortly after the SEC filed its notice of appeal last October.

The new SEC administration has promised to create clear rules for the cryptocurrency industry. The agency is currency spearheaded by acting Chair Mark Uyeda.