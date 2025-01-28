Advertisement
    Ripple Lawsuit Disappears from SEC Website. Is It Finally Over?

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Ripple lawsuit has vanished from the SEC website
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 20:21
    Ripple Lawsuit Disappears from SEC Website. Is It Finally Over?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The XRP community was recently puzzled by the fact that the Ripple case seemingly disappeared from the SEC website. 

    Some have started speculating that this could mean the end of the longstanding lawsuit. 

    However, as explained by attorney Jeremy Hogan, the case was simply taken off the litigation section of the website. However, it can still be found on the website of the appellate court. 

    "It's taken off the litigation section of the SEC website only (there's no "appeals" section). But when you look on the actual appellate court website, it's still there and nothing new has been filed," he said.  

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed an opening brief in its appeal against Ripple earlier this month. 

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: Chief Lawyer Dismisses XRP Case Appeal as 'Noise'
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 10:39
    Ripple v. SEC: Chief Lawyer Dismisses XRP Case Appeal as 'Noise'
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Ripple was quick to downplay the importance of the appeal, arguing that it was just noise. 

    The company appears to be convinced that the case will get shelved by the new pro-crypto SEC administration.

    Last week, the San Francisco-based blockchain company requested a due date of Apr. 16 in order to file its own opening brief. 

    Ripple announced its cross-appeal shortly after the SEC filed its notice of appeal last October. 

    The new SEC administration has promised to create clear rules for the cryptocurrency industry. The agency is currency spearheaded by acting  Chair Mark Uyeda.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News
