Lumia Announces HyperNodes Sale to Raise Funds for L2

Lumia , a zkEVM layer-2 network developed in collaboration with Polygon and GatewayFM, has announced its HyperNodes sale. Nodes are now on sale at node.lumia.org, allowing the community to play its part in decentralizing the layer 2.

HyperNodes, or Availability Committee (DAC) nodes, are designed to ensure maximum scalability and security, while maintaining compliance with various jurisdictions to aid its efforts to onboard RWA assets.

This decentralized network of nodes mitigates risks associated with data loss or manipulation.

“It has been extremely interesting to brainstorm the design space and come up with optimal architecture for Lumia's upcoming validium with their tech team. I feel that a staked DAC secured validium that lumia is building using Polygon technology could fast become the industry standard for the projects to launch their chains," Polygon Founder Sandeep Nailwal said.

HyperNodes operators earn real yield through trading fees and verifying transaction data, which defines the state of the chain, thus maintaining its integrity.

They can also earn other revenue streams, creating a direct financial incentive for active participation and contribution to the network.

According to the company, the sale represents a significant opportunity for investors and blockchain enthusiasts to participate in a decentralized, secure and efficient ecosystem.