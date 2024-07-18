    Lumia Announces HyperNodes Sale to Raise Funds for L2

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Lumia sees sale of HyperNodes as opportunity for investors and crypto enthusiasts to take part in creating next generation decentralized ecosystem
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 20:09
    Lumia Announces HyperNodes Sale to Raise Funds for L2
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Lumia, a zkEVM layer-2 network developed in collaboration with Polygon and GatewayFM, has announced its HyperNodes sale. Nodes are now on sale at node.lumia.org, allowing the community to play its part in decentralizing the layer 2.

    HyperNodes, or Availability Committee (DAC) nodes, are designed to ensure maximum scalability and security, while maintaining compliance with various jurisdictions to aid its efforts to onboard RWA assets. 

    This decentralized network of nodes mitigates risks associated with data loss or manipulation.

    “It has been extremely interesting to brainstorm the design space and come up with optimal architecture for Lumia's upcoming validium with their tech team. I feel that a staked DAC secured validium that lumia is building using Polygon technology could fast become the industry standard for the projects to launch their chains," Polygon Founder Sandeep Nailwal said. 

    HyperNodes operators earn real yield through trading fees and verifying transaction data, which defines the state of the chain, thus maintaining its integrity.

    Lumia Protocol Introduces Omni-Chain Liquidity Layer for Web3
    Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:25
    Lumia Protocol Introduces Omni-Chain Liquidity Layer for Web3
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    They can also earn other revenue streams, creating a direct financial incentive for active participation and contribution to the network.

    According to the company, the sale represents a significant opportunity for investors and blockchain enthusiasts to participate in a decentralized, secure and efficient ecosystem.

    #zkEVM #Polygon
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

