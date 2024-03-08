Advertisement
Lumia Protocol Introduces Omni-Chain Liquidity Layer for Web3

Vladislav Sopov
Novel DeFi protocol positioned as 'Web3 liquidity layer' will address all bottlenecks of modern crypto AMMs
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 16:25
Lumia Protocol Introduces Omni-Chain Liquidity Layer for Web3
Cover image via www.freepik.com
With Lumia, the process of massive adoption of DeFi mechanisms is taking shape as market participants will enjoy a better fee policy, advanced exchange options and new-gen instruments.

From Orion to Lumia: New opportunities for traders, LPs and stakers

In Q1, 2024, the team of Orion Protocol (ORN), an advanced DeFi ecosystem on EVM, initiated the transition toward Lumia, a one-stop liquidity logistics solution. With its balanced fee distribution mechanisms, it is designed to redefine the entry point to DeFi.

Lumia is promoted as a robust liquidity infrastructure protocol interconnecting layer 1s and layer 2s with boundless liquidity from CEXes and DEXes.

At its core, Lumia is designed to address all the challenges that frustrate users of Uniswap's generation of DeFis, including but not limited to liquidity fragmentation, imbalanced governance, pale incentive mechanisms for stakers and LPs, and so on.

The team of Lumia is also aimed at blurring the line between liquidity flows on CEXes and DEXes. By integrating Lumia, platforms can generate revenue even if they charge a more competitive fee to their users: 0.25% compared to the industry-standard 0.3%.

Just like its predecessor, Lumia has its tokenomics developed around the ORN, a core native utility and governance cryptocurrency.

Bringing CEX and DEX liquidity streams together

ORN holders, stakers and governance participants will enjoy a number of benefits from interacting with the Lumia ecosystem, injecting liquidity and participating in voting processes.

The exact design of the new protocol and the details of the transition process will be discussed by ORN holders on the DAO referendum. 

Lumia contributors highlighted that only a DAO vote should decide on this strategic pivot, underscoring Orion's commitment to community-driven decisions.

#DeFi News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

