    Litecoin Whales Unleash 107 Million LTC Transactions in 24 Hours

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 16:17
    Litecoin breakout under radar with large transactions skyrocketing
    Litecoin (LTC) has registered increased on-chain activity in the last 24 hours. Notably, IntoTheBlock data show that large transactions involving over $100,000 in LTC have surged as whales engage in trading activities on the crypto market.  

    Whale activity surges as Litecoin eyes breakout

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Litecoin whale transactions spiked by over 4% in 24 hours. A total of 107 million LTC transactions were moved among market participants. Notably, the cumulative value of these transactions is pegged at $9.99 billion.

    Article image
    Litecoin Large Transaction Volume. Source: IntoTheBlock

    This development highlights the new interest of whale investors in Litecoin despite the cause of the whale activity spike being unknown. However, many consider increased trading on the part of whales as a bullish signal for the coin.

    The whales might have decided to add to their portfolio, sell off some of their holdings or simply trade the sharp swing displaced by the coin.

    As of press time, the LTC price was trading slightly in the green, up by 0.7% to change hands at $94.10. Litecoin is still struggling to overcome its downward pressure, which has remained below $100 since the second week of March 2025.

    Market observers believe renewed interest from retail investors could support a price rally. LTC’s trading volume is currently down by 14.94% to $414.5 million.

    Can LTC break its $100 resistance?

    Meanwhile, some analysts believe Litecoin is in a consolidation phase and might experience a breakout soon. They are anticipating a rally that could see the coin soar to a price range of between $130 and $200 if an upward reversal occurs.

    However, this depends on Litecoin’s ability to overcome its downward pressure and break the $100 level. A breach of this crucial resistance might set the coin on an upward trajectory, as predicted.

    Further positive sentiment surrounds the exchange-traded fund hype around altcoins, including Litecoin. As U.Today reported, Nate Geraci, President of ETFStore, believes Litecoin is one of the altcoins next in line for regulatory consideration.

    #Litecoin

