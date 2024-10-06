Advertisement
AD

    Len Sassaman Enters Spotlight as Top Satoshi Candidate Ahead of HBO Documentary

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin community debating whether or not Len Sassaman is Satoshi
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 12:05
    Len Sassaman Enters Spotlight as Top Satoshi Candidate Ahead of HBO Documentary
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin community is currently busy debating whether or not the late cryptographer Len Sassaman is Satoshi Nakamoto ahead of HBO's big reveal.

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, HBO is to release a documentary that is on track to unmask the identity of the fabled Bitcoin creator, potentially solving one of crypto's biggest mysteries.

    The potentially groundbreaking documentary, which was created by prominent investigative filmmaker Cullen Hoback, is to be premiered on Wednesday.

    HOT Stories
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    Bitcoin Is Up 8,700,000,000% Since This Key Event
    SHIB Burns Plunge on All Time Frames, What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update, What Is New?

    The late American information privacy advocate Len Sassaman has emerged as the leading Satoshi candidate, according to PolyMarket bettors. At press time, he has a 39.5% chance of being identified as the Bitcoin creator by Hoback. The late cryptographer Hal Finney, who received the very first Bitcoin transaction, and Blockstream CEO Adam Back, who was cited in the Bitcoin white paper, come in second and third places with 8.6% and 8.7%, respectively.

    Advertisement

    card

    Given that Sassaman has emerged as the clear frontrunner, his name has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

    He was working on the PGP encryption software alongside Bitcoin developer Hal Finney. Sassaman had also collaborated with Back, who is known as the first person to communicate with Satoshi as part of the remailer community. It is also worth noting that David Chaum, who is known as the "godfather of cryptocurrency," was Sassaman's PhD advisor. Sassaman had accumulated a whopping 45 publications prior to his death. Bitcoin developer Gavin Andersen previously suggested that Satoshi was working in academia.

    card

    The prominent cypherpunk, who had suffered from depression from his teenage years, took his own life at the age of 31 back in July 2011. An obituary devoted to Sassaman has been embedded on every node of the Bitcoin network.

    Notably, Sassaman's suicide coincided with the disappearance of Satoshi from the internet.

    Recently, the r/Bitcoin subreddit has been busy speculating about the upcoming HBO documentaries. One of the commentators noted that Sassaman was actually posting derogatory opinions about Bitcoin back in 2011, but some view this as an attempt to preserve his anonymity and distance himself from the Satoshi persona.

    Sassaman has been rumored to be a Satoshi candidate for quite a while, and it remains to be seen whether HBO will manage to come up with some compelling evidence to prove that Sassaman is actually the creator of Bitcoin.

    At the same time, some commentators claim that they do not want Satoshi's identity to be discovered since they clearly had no interest in being known.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 6, 2024 - 11:48
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 6, 2024 - 11:32
    43 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Battle: Will Price Make It?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Len Sassaman Enters Spotlight as Top Satoshi Candidate Ahead of HBO Documentary
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    43 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Battle: Will Price Make It?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD