Bitcoin's massive price fluctuations have been captivating the minds of traders and investors for over a decade.

The initial exchange rate for Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was established 15 years ago on Oct. 5, 2009, on the New Liberty Standard Exchange.

As noted by Pete Rizzo, a prominent Bitcoin historian, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency has surged by a staggering 8,700,000,000% since then.

Back then, the world's original cryptocurrency was less than a fraction of a cent back then.

The exchange rate that was published by the New Liberty Standsard established the value of the cryptocurrency at $1 = 1,309.03 BTC. It was determined based on the cost of electricity that would be needed to run a computer in order to mine Bitcoin.

The first known Bitcoin-to-USD transaction was conducted by Finnish computer scientist Martti Malmi. Malmi famously sold a whopping 5,550 BTC for only roughly $5 via PaPal transfer.

Back then, of course, Bitcoin was yet to attract even a moderate following.

During Bitcoin's early days, Malmi managed to mine a total of 55,000 BTC. However, he ended up selling his Bitcoin fortune in 2012 when the price was less than $30 in order to purchase an apartment in Helsinki and then liquidated the rest of his holdings when he moved to Japan.