Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Challenges Binance with Four Questions about 88% BTC Crash

Here's what is unclear for Mr. Brandt about mysterious Bitcoin (BTC) flash-crash of Oct. 21, 2021

Prominent trader and analyst Peter Brandt has taken to Twitter to ask his four questions in the context of the flagship crypto's 88% dropdown.

What do Binance and Binance.US have in common?

First of all, Mr. Brandt challenged the character of corporate relationships between Binance and Binance.US, its unit focused on American markets.

Questions remain:

1. What is exact corp. relationship @binance w/ @BinanceUS

2. Will firm release T&S with all trades/volume/price?

3. Did firm take opposite side of client fills

4. Will firm change low to reflect actual fills

Also, Mr. Brandt asks whether Binance is planning to release detailed documents to specify statistics for trades, their volume and prices during the flash-crash.

Then, the trading legend asked about the role of the platform in taking the opposite side of a client fills.

Besides the Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, Mr. Brandt mentioned the Interactive Brokers platform, U.S. watchdogs CFTC and SEC and Gary Gensler, the SEC chairman.

Most expensive "trading algorithm bug" ever?

Also, Mr. Brandt attached a screenshot of a tweet by CZ when Binance's boss warned his audience about expected volatility spikes across cryptocurrency markets.

Finally, Mr. Brandt added that he never used Binance for trading.

As covered by U.Today previously, on Oct. 21, 2021, amidst a spending rally, the Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly tanked to the $8,000 level, losing more than 88% in no time.

A similar flash-crash was registered on 26 other low-liquidity exchanges. A Binance.US representative attributed this dramatic plunge to a critical bug in third-party mechanisms by one of the platform's sophisticated institutional clients.