Binance Bitcoin Balances Are Draining: 40,000 BTC Moved Away from Biggest Crypto Exchange

Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:20
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Binance is facing more outflows, but this time it might not be "natural"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to CryptoQuant data, Binance cryptocurrency exchange once again faced a massive fund outflow totaling 38,246 BTC. After a significant drop in the Bitcoin balance, the total balance on the sheets is close to 500,000.

In-house redistribution of funds

Previously, Binance.US faced a major bug that led to so-called "slippage"—the difference between the expected price of a trade and the actual execution of an order.

Twitter Allegedly Testing Bitcoin Tipping Service on Android Devices

Whenever the order book on the market is too thin and an exchange cannot provide enough liquidity, volatility on the asset tends to rise exponentially, which leads to a massive drop in value.

CryptoQuant data
Source: CryptoQuant

Due to the bug that appeared, the price of Bitcoin on Binance.US has dropped to $8,000, with numerous buy orders being executed on the way down. In order to provide more liquidity to the market on Binance.US, the main platform could have moved some of its funds to the U.S.-targeted platform, which is being counted by on-chain metrics as "outflows."

Natural outflows

With Bitcoin moving past the previous ATH and trading volumes remaining stable, some traders and investors are choosing to move their funds away from exchanges and keep them in their wallets.

TradingView Bitcoin Chart
Source: TradingView

According to volume metrics, no significant selling pressure has been present on centralized exchanges, along with no abnormal trading activities.

Previously, notable exchange inflows appeared back in May, when Bitcoin's price retraced from the previous ATH to $29,000. Most retail investors have moved funds from their wallets to the exchanges to take profit.

article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

