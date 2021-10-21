Bitcoin Briefly Tanks to $8K on Binance.US

Bitcoin has briefly collapsed to the $8,200 level on the Binance.US exchange

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, tanked to the $8,200 level on the Binance.US exchange before recovering within seconds.

Binance US casually wicking down to $8200 pic.twitter.com/UykFPl5OAc — satsdart 🔺 (@satsdart) October 21, 2021

It is not clear whether this extreme volatility was caused by deliberate market manipulation or a costly mistake.

Abnormalities have also been observed on the Kraken exchange, where Bitcoin briefly dropped to the $54,000 level.