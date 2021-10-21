leaderboard
Bitcoin Briefly Tanks to $8K on Binance.US

Thu, 10/21/2021 - 12:30
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has briefly collapsed to the $8,200 level on the Binance.US exchange
Bitcoin Briefly Tanks to $8K on Binance.US
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, tanked to the $8,200 level on the Binance.US exchange before recovering within seconds.

It is not clear whether this extreme volatility was caused by deliberate market manipulation or a costly mistake.

Abnormalities have also been observed on the Kraken exchange, where Bitcoin briefly dropped to the $54,000 level.

Binance’s Trading Volume Hits $100 Billion in Just One Day
The benchmark cryptocurrency is trading at the $64,500 level on major spot exchanges at press time.

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high just above the $67,000 level on Oct. 20, but it has since shed some gains, with volatility now showing its ugly side.

Binance.US was launched in late 2019 as an offshoot of the Binance exchange to fend off regulatory pressure in the U.S.

In early August, the exchange made headlines after CEO Brian Brooks abruptly resigned after just a few months on the job.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

