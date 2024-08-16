    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Spots "Nice" Solana (SOL) Pattern

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Legendary trader John Bollinger has spotted a significant opportunity for Solana bulls
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 18:18
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Spots "Nice" Solana (SOL) Pattern
    Cover image via U.Today
    In a recent social media post, legendary trader John Bollinger said that he had spotted a "nice pattern" for Solana, one of the top alternative cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. 

    "It needs to hold above the lower Bollinger Band and turn up for confirmation. …Then you'll have a nice risk/reward trade. Stop under the second swing low," Bollinger said in his social media post. 

    At press time, Solana (SOL) is the biggest laggard in the top 10, according to data provided by CoinGecko. At press time, it is changing hands at $138.69 after dipping 2.5% over the past 24 hours. 

    Bollinger is not the only trader who is seemingly bullish on Solana. Mister Crypto, a popular cryptocurrency trader, echoed a similar sentiment in a recent social media post

    The next bullish catalyst? 

    Earlier this year, Solana became the talk of the crypto town once again due to the surging popularity of celebrity meme coins. 

    As reported by U.Today, the number of tokens created with the help of Solana-based meme coin factory Pump.fun recently surpassed the 1.7 million mark. 

    However, the meme coin mania that fueled Solana's growing popularity has waned. Solana has seen a substantial drop in network demand as well as trading activity. 

    Hence, the meme cryptocurrency might struggle to find its next bullish catalyst. 

    Even though VanEck and 21Shares recently filed Bitcoin ETF proposals, such a product is unlikely to be launched anytime soon. Moreover, BlackRock has already rejected the possibility of proposing a Solana ETF. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

