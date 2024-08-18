    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Ends Speculations About This Cryptocurrency

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    John Bollinger sets record straight on Litecoin, deflecting criticism from Bitcoin maximalists
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 12:56
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Ends Speculations About This Cryptocurrency
    John Bollinger, well known as a trader and the creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator, has recently responded to questions about his views on Litecoin. This was in response to the discussions that followed his latest thoughts on the price movement of Bitcoin's alternative.

    Bollinger noticed that the Bollinger Band "W" patterns, a technical analysis tool he created, accurately predicted the recent price increases of Litecoin (LTC). The "W" pattern is a chart formation where the price forms two distinct lows that resemble the letter "W" before a significant upward move. This pattern often signals a potential bullish trend when it shows up on the Bollinger Bands.

    Such rather bullish sentiment toward an altcoin caused displeasure among Bitcoin maximalists, who began to flood Bollinger's replies with messages that everything is irrelevant because everything against BTC is going to zero. One comment suggested that holding any asset that is losing value against Bitcoin for a decade is irrational.

    Holding?

    Bollinger responded to the criticism by explaining his stance. He said it is not a good idea to hold onto Litecoin forever and explained his trading approach in a practical way. He said that while markets may face various challenges, his strategy is to trade based on technical analysis rather than holding assets passively.

    Bollinger's comments show that he is committed to a trading strategy driven by market signals rather than long-term holding. This response not only clarifies his position on Litecoin but also reinforces his trading philosophy amid ongoing debates within the crypto community.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

