Legendary Trader John Bollinger Claims $50,000 Is Bitcoin's Next Target

Tue, 06/15/2021 - 19:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Legendary trader John Bollinger claims that the bottom is already in for Bitcoin
In a recent tweet, prominent trader John Bollinger claims that $50,000 is Bitcoin’s “first real target.”  

The creator of the Bollinger Bands volatility indicator believes that the bottom is already in for the flagship cryptocurrency.

El Salvador Government Discussing Paying Salaries in Bitcoin
Earlier today, Bitcoin hit $41,341, its highest level since May 21.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Despite logging its third-biggest correction in May, the bellwether cryptocurrency is still up 42 percent in 2021.

El Salvador’s bombshell, Paul Tudor Jones’s recent bullish comments as well as MicroStrategy’s buying spree are fueling Bitcoin’s ongoing resurgence.

As reported by U.Today, a recent Bank of America survey shows that Bitcoin is no longer the most crowded trade, ceding ground to commodities.

