    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin expert John Bollinger advises investors to focus on cutting portfolio fat
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 8:44
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 8:44
    John Bollinger, the renowned creator of the Bollinger Bands, recently offered some important investment and portfolio management advice. The trader emphasized the importance of eliminating underperforming assets from portfolios, claiming that this approach would ensure that the remaining investments would manage themselves effectively.

    This advice was in line with Walter Deemer's strategy, which focused on identifying what to discard rather than what to acquire.

    Bollinger's advice is particularly relevant in today's market, which is saturated with a vast array of investments. His expertise is highly regarded in the financial community, especially on the cryptocurrency market.

    For example, Bollinger frequently shares his insights on Bitcoin's price movements, offering up-to-the-minute analysis that many traders and investors follow closely.

    In his most recent analysis, the trader predicted further consolidation for the main cryptocurrency, following a two-candle bar reversal at the lower Bollinger Band. This prediction came true, as Bitcoin initially reversed and rose by 4.73%. However, the major cryptocurrency experienced a significant decline shortly thereafter, falling 16.21% from $64,000 to $53,500 per BTC.

    The focus on wealth management within the cryptocurrency market is timely given the current state of the market. There are now over 2.4 million different crypto assets, contributing to a total market capitalization of $2.14 trillion.

    The sheer volume of assets can be overwhelming for investors, which makes Bollinger's advice on streamlining portfolios very relevant. By focusing on removing less effective assets, one can better navigate the complexities of the crypto space.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

